Sam Asghari

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Britney Spears in a red dress with a cutout, blonde hair tied back, and wearing a choker necklace, standing in front of a colorful poster.
Life

Britney Spears Seen Carrying a Toy Baby Carrier After Cabo Birthday Trip

Britney Spears carried a bright pink baby carrier while stepping out with a fitness influencer.

Helen Storms212 days ago
Sam Asghari Talks 'Respect' for Britney Spears in a Bare-All 'Playgirl' Interview
Pop Culture

Sam Asghari Talks 'Respect' for Britney Spears in a Bare-All 'Playgirl' Interview

When asked about his infamous ex-wife, Asghari cited an Iranian proverb while defending her.

Bernadette Giacomazzo218 days ago
(L-R) Kevin Federline and Sam Asghari.
Music

Kevin Federline Laughs Off Sam Asghari's 'Professional Father' Jab

Federline does not think being called a "professional father" is an insult. In fact, he considers it to be a compliment.

Jose Martinez308 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Recrop of image number 945532332) Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Britney Spears Says Sam Asghari Marriage Was ‘Distraction’ to Help Deal With Estrangement From Sons

During the marriage, Spears had a strained relationship with her sons Sean and Jayden.

Jaelani Turner-Williams326 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 24: DJ Kevin Federline arrives at the Crazy Horse III Gentlemen's Club to celebrate his birthday on March 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Sam Asghari Takes a Shot at 'Professional Father' Kevin Federline After Memoir Announcement

Federline will be releasing a memoir about his mid-aughts marriage to Asghari's ex-wife, Britney Spears.

Jaelani Turner-Williams334 days ago
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Britney Spears in a black dress and Sam Asghari in a grey suit, smiling at a red carpet event.
Pop Culture

Sam Asghari Reveals How Dating Britney Spears Affected His Career

The ex-husband of Britney Spears explained how the pop star both hurt and helped his career.

Jane Lacroix402 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Sam Asghari Calls Britney Spears Marriage a 'Crash Course in Hollywood'

Asghari recalled having "a lot of experiences" in his short-lived marriage to Spears.

Jaelani Turner-Williams534 days ago
Britney Spears and Sam asghari
Music

Britney Spears Jokes That She 'Married' Herself: 'The Most Brilliant Thing I've Ever Done'

Spears joked on Instagram that she's committed to herself months after finalizing her divorce from model and actor Sam Asghari.

Jaelani Turner-Williams633 days ago
Britney Spears on a red carpet, wearing a sleek, form-fitting black dress with cutout details
Music

Britney Spears Spotted Hanging Out With Ex-Boyfriend After Swearing Off Dating Men

The Princess of Pop and Paul Soliz started dating back when she was finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari.

Alex Ocho715 days ago
Britney Spears in a sparkling dress and Sam Asghari in a tuxedo sitting at a dinner table
Music

Sam Asghari Reflects on Marriage to Britney Spears: 'It Was a Blessing'

The model and actor explains why he will "never" speak ill of his ex-wife.

Alex Ocho866 days ago
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Music

Sam Asghari Calls Out Donald Trump Jr. for Bullying Over Britney Spears Meme

Sam Asghari surprisingly defended Britney Spears against Donald Trump Jr. when he posted a distasteful meme of the singer.

tara mahadevan1018 days ago
Music

Britney Spears Is Reportedly Paying $10,000 a Month for Sam Asghari’s Apartment Amid Divorce

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears earlier this month, citing "irreconcilable differences."

tara mahadevan1058 days ago
Pop Culture

Britney Spears Speaks Out After Sam Asghari Divorce Filing: 'I Couldn’t Take the Pain Anymore'

Spears took to social media to address the split from Asghari who filed for divorce after just over one year of marriage.

Andrew W1063 days ago

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