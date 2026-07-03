Sam Bradford

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Not Available Lead
Sports

Eagles Trade Sam Bradford to the Vikings

With Teddy Bridgewater out of the season, the Vikings have addressed their need at quarterback by acquiring Sam Bradford from the Eagles.

Jose Martinez3604 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Seahawks’ Michael Bennett Slams Sam Bradford, Calls Him a Bad Teammate

Seahawks’ Michael Bennett offers a very honest assessment of teammate Sam Bradford's situation in Philadelphia.

Aaron C. Mansfield3712 days ago
Sports

Eagles QB Sam Bradford Could Reportedly Retire Instead of Seeking Trade

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford might retire.

Jose Martinez3723 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Sam Bradford Is Reportedly Going to Try and Force the Eagles to Trade Him

Sam Bradford may have played his final game with the Eagles.

Chris Yuscavage3735 days ago
Sports

Eagles Cornerback Byron Maxwell Says Sam Bradford Is Better Than Tom Brady

Does he want all the Eagles fans to hate him?

Chris Yuscavage3880 days ago
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