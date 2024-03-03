Sam Asghari Reflects on Marriage to Britney Spears: 'It Was a Blessing'

“That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Asghari and Spears first met on the set of the music video for her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, per a previous report from People. They became engaged in 2021 and wed in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles-area home the following year with guests like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez in attendance.

Amid rumors of cheating and fighting, Asghari filed for divorce in August citing “irreconcilable differences.”

At the time, Spears shared a video of herself dancing on Instagram in response to the divorce with the caption, “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!"

“I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past,” Asghari told People. “I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful.”