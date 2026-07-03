Roger Goodell

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Sam Darnold celebrates winning the Super Bowl in February 2026.
Bets

2026 NFL Schedule Release: Everything We Know So Far

The full 2026 NFL slate will be announced Thursday night, but plenty has already been unveiled.

Matt Burke65 days ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick at the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bets

NFL Draft Odds: Niche Markets and Unique Props

There are many quirky betting props available for this year’s NFL Draft, including markets on Mr. Irrelevant, college conferences, and head-to-head matchups.

Matt Burke86 days ago
Josh Allen celebrates after the Bills beat the Ravens in September 2025.
Bets

NFL Schedule Release Date: When Will the Slate Be Released?

What do we already know about the 2026-27 NFL regular season schedule?

Matt Burke99 days ago
(L-R) Charles Barkley and Roger Goodell.
Sports

Charles Barkley Calls Out Roger Goodell Over 'Greedy' Christmas Day NFL Games

"Christmas is an NBA day," the NBA Hall of Famer asserted.

Will Lavin204 days ago
A police officer stands by glass doors with yellow caution tape across the entrance. An escalator is visible inside.
Sports

NYC Park Avenue Gunman Reportedly Sought Help for Years for Frequent Headaches

The headaches reportedly got worse when he moved to Las Vegas in 2019.

Trey Alston348 days ago
Advertisement
Roger Goodell and Jay-Z sitting at a table, smiling. Jay-Z wears a "Heavy" shirt and cap.
Music

Roger Goodell Assures NFL's Relationship With Jay-Z Is 'Not Changing'

The NFL and Roc Nation signed a multi-year partnership deal in 2019.

Mark Elibert582 days ago
Roger Goodell and Kendrick Lamar attending separate events.
Sports

Roger Goodell Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ About Kendrick Lamar Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL commissioner's comments come after the music world went up in flames over K Dot getting picked over Lil Wayne.

Mark Elibert673 days ago
Sports

Aaron Rodgers Vows to 'Rise Yet Again' After Season-Ending Injury, NFLPA Director Demands Grass Replace Artificial Turf

The four-time NFL MVP tore his Achilles while playing on the widely criticized field at MetLife Stadium.

Jose Martinez1037 days ago
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams
Sports

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams, Four Others, Suspended for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy, the league announced on Friday.

Brad Callas1183 days ago
Advertisement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans
Sports

NFL Investigating After Video Shows Officials Seeking Autograph From Mike Evans

A pair of NFL officials are under investigation after a video surfaced of them appearing to ask Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his autograph.

Brad Callas1361 days ago
eam co-owner Dan Snyder speaks during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change
Sports

Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Reportedly Claims He Has Enough 'Dirt' to 'Blow Up' NFL Owners

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder reportedly believes he's protected by information he's gathered about other owners around the league.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1373 days ago
Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens
Sports

Brian Flores' Attorneys Suspect Roger Goodell's Memo Was a 'PR Ploy'

Brian Flores' lawyers responded to the NFL commissioner's statement about diversity, and say they believe his commitment to change is disingenuous.

Joshua Espinoza1622 days ago
Jon Gruden is suing the NFL.
Sports

Jon Gruden Sues NFL, Roger Goodell for ‘Destroying' His 'Career and Reputation’ After Resigning Over Email Scandal

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging he was "forced to resign."

Brad Callas1707 days ago
Jon Gruden Raiders head coach.
Sports

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden to Resign Amid Criticism Over Misogynistic and Homophobic Emails

Additional email exchanges reportedly show Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spouted misogynistic and homophobic language over several years.

Jose Martinez1739 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App