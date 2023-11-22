Roger Goodell Says Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Relationship Is 'Great for the League'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell believes in the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Ahead of three back-to-back NFL showdowns on Thanksgiving Day, Goodell, 64, guested on CBS Mornings to discuss the league's tight schedule and gave his thoughts on Kelce and Swift's relationship.

"They’re happy, they seem to be enjoying their relationship. That’s great, in and of itself," said Goodell of the high-profile couple. "But it has connected more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL in some ways. Sort of, to see that they have a connection, now [fans] have a connection to our game and to Taylor."

He continued, "She’s an unbelievable artist, obviously Travis is an unbelievable player. I think it’s great for the league to have that kind of attention. So, we welcome it.”

According to Kelce, he and Swift got friendly in July before the Midnights artist began attending Kansas City Chiefs games, much to the disappointment of some sports fans. The NFL caught backlash for making social media posts about Swift's presence at games, with one Philadelphia radio station going as far as to ban Swift's music until after Chiefs games.

However, the league has stood by its decision to promote the couple, as mentioned in a statement to People. "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," the organization stated. "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."

After Swift referenced Kelce during a recent Eras Tour stop in Brazil, the NFL star gushed to WSJ magazine about the musician, also adding that his mother, Donna, and brother, Jason, approve of the relationship.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” Kelce told the publication. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”