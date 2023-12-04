New 'GTA VI' Trailer Introduces Fans to Long-Awaited Continuation of 'Grand Theft Auto'

Longtime GTA fans damn near achieved levitation back in November when Rockstar Games president and co-founder Sam Houser mentioned the new game in a statement reflecting on the company's 25th anniversary.

"In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution," Houser said at the time.

In the years since, this dream of art-forward essentiality has indeed come to fruition. The fervor for GTA VI, specifically, resulted in a leak in 2022 that was so widely covered that Rockstar ultimately addressed it in an official statement of its own.

Per Rockstar, the leak was the work of “an unauthorized third party” having “illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information” from their systems. Included in the leak was what Rockstar said was “early development footage” for the upcoming GTA title.

Fittingly enough, the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer leaking earlier Monday evidently led the studio to drop the official version early. Enjoy it up top.