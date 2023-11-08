'Grand Theft Auto' Fans Are in Celebration Mode After Rockstar's Announcement About New Game

Our long global nightmare is over. The next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto story will soon be unveiled, Rockstar Games has confirmed.
Wednesday, following reports of an imminent trailer unveiling and related info, Rockstar president and co-founder Sam Houser issued an extended statement reflecting on the company's 25th anniversary.
“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about,” Houser wrote. “Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us."
Rockstar Games, Houser added, was founded back in 1998 "on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment." Tucked in at the end of the statement was a GTA confirmation, most notably official word that the first trailer for the new game will be released early next month.
“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” Houser added. “We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”
Complex has reached out to Rockstar Games for additional comment. This story may be updated.
While Wednesday's announcement did not include mention of an official title for the game, it has long been referred to as, simply, Grand Theft Auto VI. In September of last year, Rockstar spoke out after the leak of footage showing what was claimed to be an in-development build of the next GTA.
“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” Rockstar said at the time. “At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”
Grand Theft Auto V turned 10 years young back in September. The long-adored game, which quickly proved to be both controversial and acclaimed upon its initial 2013 rollout, currently holds the No. 3 spot when it comes to the bestselling video games of all time.
All that to say, the confirmation of actual GTA VI news is a huge fucking deal. Just ask fans of the franchise, who were quick to express their stokedness this week.