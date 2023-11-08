'Grand Theft Auto' Fans Are in Celebration Mode After Rockstar's Announcement About New Game

Our long global nightmare is over. The next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto story will soon be unveiled, Rockstar Games has confirmed.

Wednesday, following reports of an imminent trailer unveiling and related info, Rockstar president and co-founder Sam Houser issued an extended statement reflecting on the company's 25th anniversary.

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about,” Houser wrote. “Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us."