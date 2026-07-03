Rico Love

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junglepussy
Music

Junglepussy Returns With New Album ‘JP3’

The album features appearances from Rico Love, Gangsta Boo, and Wiki.

Joe Price2989 days ago
Music

Watch Big K.R.I.T.'s Video for "Pay Attention" f/ Rico Love

Pay attention to the beautiful women in this video.

Justin Davis4293 days ago
Music

Stream and Download Rico Love's "I Sin" Mixtape

Rico Love drops his new mixtape featuring Bobby Shmurda, Future, Kevin Gates, and more.

Zach Frydenlund4342 days ago
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Music

Listen to Rico Love's "Bank Roll" f/ Bobby Shmurda

Rico Love's new EP, "I Sin," drops tomorrow.

Zach Frydenlund4342 days ago
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Music

Watch Rico Love's "He Got Money" Video f/ Future

Rico Love's new mixtape, "I Sin," dropped earlier this week.

Zach Frydenlund4399 days ago
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Music

Rico Love - "They Don't Know (DJ Sliink Jersey Club Remix)"

Festival season is pretty much underway, and with that comes the obligatory promo remix/mix/freebie. DJ Sliink's sure to be in high demand on the 2014

khrisd4510 days ago
Music

Rico Love Ponders Women in "B***hes Be Like"

RIco Love questions the motives of women.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4523 days ago
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Music

Rico Love Is Joined By Migos On "They Don't Know" Remix

The Atlanta rap trio give this R&B cut some extra flair.

edwinortiz4558 days ago
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Music

Rico Love and Plies Remix Beyoncé's "Drunk In Love"

How does this compare to the original.

Dharmic X4586 days ago
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Music

Stream Rico Love's New Mixtape "El Presidente"

Featured guests include Plies and Tiara Thomas.

edwinortiz4602 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Rico Love f/ Plies "Main B***hes"

From Love's upcoming project <em>El Presidente</em>.

edwinortiz4606 days ago
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Music

Sorry Ladies, When Rico Love Says "I Love Somebody" He's Not Talking About You

Rico remixes Mario Winan's "I Don't Wanna Know."

edwinortiz4615 days ago
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Music

Interview: Rico Love Talks About His "Discrete Luxury" EP & The Freaks of the Industry

The multiplatinum songwriter grabs the microphone to sing about some of the girls he's known.

Rob Kenner4707 days ago

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