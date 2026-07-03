Rich Paul

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Rich Paul Says This One Thing Keeps LeBron James From a Cleveland Homecoming
Sports

Rich Paul Reveals the One Thing That Could Hurt a LeBron James Cavs Return

As LeBron weighs his next move, Rich Paul explains why one blockbuster trade, and one missing All-Star, could complicate the Cleveland reunion talk.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 hours ago
Rich Paul Talks About How He and Adele First Got Together
Pop Culture

Rich Paul Reveals How His Romance with Adele Really Started

From quiet laughs in the same circles to a courtside debut and engagement, Rich Paul breaks down the real timeline behind his romance with Adele.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Rich Paul x New Balance 2010
Sneakers

Rich Paul Previews His 'Unbothered' New Balance 2010 Collab

The Klutch Sports Group founder's New Balance 2010 collab is coming soon.

Victor Deng224 days ago
LeBron James Reportedly Being Courted by 4 Teams Amid Lakers Trade Rumors
Sports

LeBron James Reportedly Being Courted by 4 Teams Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

Trade buzz is heating up around LeBron James, but his agent Rich Paul is keeping details under wraps.

Bernadette Giacomazzo367 days ago
Split image of Rich Paul and LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh together.
Sports

Fans Call Out Rich Paul For Saying LeBron, Wade, and Bosh Weren’t Really a 'Big 3' on the Miami Heat

Fans found the comments from The Klutch Sports Group founder to be disrespectful to Chris Bosh.

Jose Martinez456 days ago
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Rich Paul and Adele sitting down
Pop Culture

Adele Seemingly Confirms Her Engagement to Rich Paul After Fan Jokingly Asks to Marry Her

After a fan proposed to her during a show in Germany, she had no choice but to spill the beans.

Trey Alston707 days ago
kid cudi, rich paul, and jake paul at events
Music

Kid Cudi Shuts Down Rich Paul and Jake Paul’s Cleveland Remarks: 'I’m Proud of Where I’m From'

Rich Paul tried to argue that Cleveland never "embraced" Cudi, while Jake Paul complained about his booking fee.

Trace William Cowen954 days ago
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Loses It When Rich Paul Says He's as Good a Shooter as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Shannon Sharpe was not impressed with Rich Paul's bold claims on 'Club Shay Shay.'

Joe Price995 days ago
Music

Fabolous Responds to Video Crediting Him With Indirectly Bringing LeBron and Rich Paul Together as Partners

The four-time NBA MVP and the Klutch Sports Group founder bonded over their mutual love of throwback jerseys.

Jose Martinez1025 days ago
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Sneakers

Rich Paul's Next New Balance Collab Confirmed to Release This Week

'Forever Yours' 550 coming soon.

Victor Deng1103 days ago
Ben Simmons on the court with ball
Sports

Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports Have Agreed to Part Ways

Ben Simmons is leaving Rich Paul's Klutch Sports, which has overseen the Brooklyn Nets guard's career since he was selected No. 1 overall in 2016.

Brad Callas1218 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Four Horsemen' 2023 FB9128 100 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at This Year's 'Four Horsemen' Nike Air Force 1

Nike is releasing the Air Force 1 Low 'Four Horsemen' next April. The shoe was previously an exclusive for LeBron James' close circle of childhood friends.

Riley Jones1283 days ago
Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball
Sports

Russell Westbrook and Longtime Agent Thad Foucher Part Ways, Rich Paul Reacts

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has parted ways with his longtime agent Thad Foucher, and it’s prompted a reaction from Rich Paul.

Joe Price1462 days ago

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