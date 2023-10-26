Shannon Sharpe Loses It When Rich Paul Says He's as Good a Shooter as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

On the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe questioned Rich Paul's assertion that he's just as good a shooter as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

"I will say this—and laugh if you to—I'm one of the best shooters, though," Paul told Sharpe, as seen in the clip above. "Even still to this day. ... If I was in one of 450, I'd be at the top. It's guys like me, Steph, Klay." Sharpe, seemingly surprised, interjected, "Klay who?" Paul confirmed he was on about Klay Thompson, but Sharpe wasn't having any of it.

"If you're just talking shooting, this is the class I'm in," Paul added. "Y'all going down to the gun range, that kind of shooting?" replied Sharpe. "Oh you talking about basketball into a rim. ... The mere fact that you putting yourself... Rich! ... My point is you're putting yourself in that group. I ain't got no problem with the names you mention, it's just the fact that your name is in there."

Paul stood firm in his belief, though. "In terms of shooting," Paul said, to which Sharpe replied, "I don't care what it is!" Paul highlighted that he wasn't even drinking alcohol, unlike Sharpe. "You should drink some more 'cause you too sober to be saying something like that, I need a reason why you said some bullshit like that," Sharpe continued. "I'm just telling the truth," Paul said.