Rich Paul Reveals the One Thing That Could Hurt a LeBron James Cavs Return

Rich Paul has identified the biggest complication standing between LeBron James and another Cleveland Cavaliers reunion: Darius Garland is no longer there. While discussing the possibility of James returning to Northeast Ohio, Paul pointed to Cleveland’s decision to trade Garland for James Harden as a significant roster concern—not because of any personal issue with Harden, but because of what Garland meant to a potential LeBron-led team. “The negative is—and this is no offense to Harden—no Garland, because he loves Garland like he loves Maxey,” Paul said on the Game Over podcast, suggesting James’ camp may be evaluating Cleveland’s reshaped roster as the four-time champion approaches another major career decision.

Paul later made clear that his concern was structural rather than personal. “I like James Harden. He’s actually my friend,” he told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. Sources close to Harden also said James and Harden “are cool” and have “no animosity.” The question is whether Harden, at this stage of his career, gives James the kind of on-court partnership needed to chase another championship.