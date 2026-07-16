Rich Paul Reveals the One Thing That Could Hurt a LeBron James Cavs Return

Rich Paul has identified the biggest complication standing between LeBron James and another Cleveland Cavaliers reunion: Darius Garland is no longer there.
While discussing the possibility of James returning to Northeast Ohio, Paul pointed to Cleveland’s decision to trade Garland for James Harden as a significant roster concern—not because of any personal issue with Harden, but because of what Garland meant to a potential LeBron-led team.
“The negative is—and this is no offense to Harden—no Garland, because he loves Garland like he loves Maxey,” Paul said on the Game Over podcast, suggesting James’ camp may be evaluating Cleveland’s reshaped roster as the four-time champion approaches another major career decision.
Paul later made clear that his concern was structural rather than personal. “I like James Harden. He’s actually my friend,” he told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. Sources close to Harden also said James and Harden “are cool” and have “no animosity.” The question is whether Harden, at this stage of his career, gives James the kind of on-court partnership needed to chase another championship.
Paul has also criticized the way teams have previously built around Harden, arguing that analytics-driven roster construction failed to give the former MVP the right supporting pieces. “James Harden would have a ring if it wasn’t for analytics,” Paul said, adding that Harden needed a more effective pick-and-roll partner during his prime.
The Cavaliers and James had already been linked by reports of “mutual interest” before Paul’s comments. A third stint with Cleveland would reunite James with the franchise he led to the 2016 NBA title, but his value would extend beyond scoring or playmaking.
Cleveland still has young foundational talent, including Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, yet James would also be expected to establish the locker-room hierarchy and championship standard that have defined his teams for years.
Paul stressed that he remains close with Cleveland’s leadership despite disliking the Garland trade. “I rock with Dan Gilbert, Chris Grant, Koby Altman and Brandon Weems,” he said.
He also emphasized that the final call belongs entirely to James. “LeBron will make his own decision,” Paul told Robinson. “I’m rolling with him.”