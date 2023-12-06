Kid Cudi Shuts Down Rich Paul and Jake Paul’s Cleveland Remarks: 'I’m Proud of Where I’m From'

Kid Cudi wasn’t having it when it came to Cleveland-focused remarks from Rich Paul and Jake Paul.

As fans know, Cudi’s hometown is a prominent part of the ComplexCon 2023 headliner’s ongoing artistic journey. Cudi routinely shows love to the city, while the city itself has also been known to do the same throughout his career.

But that's not the picture painted during a recent podcast discussion between Rich Paul and Jake Paul. About 17 minutes into the video below, the YouTuber and boxer asked the sports agent about Cudi and Cleveland.

“Do I think the way Cudi treats Cleveland is weird? No, because I don’t think Cleveland ever embraced Cudi, unfortunately,” Rich Paul responded. “You can’t expect somebody to treat a situation any different than how they were treated.”

While Rich Paul was more measured in his remarks, Jake Paul pushed harder, claiming that Cudi “switched up” and “acts like he’s not from” Cleveland.

“No one even really knows that,” he said. “And then, like, [he] doesn’t tap in with the people. [He] got big and all the OGs are like, ‘He didn’t do this, he didn’t do that.’”

At this point, Rich Paul chimed in again to say that, in his experience, he’s “never seen [Cudi] in Cleveland like that.” From there, Jake Paul spoke about trying to book Cudi for a performance several years ago.

"I tried to get him to perform at the Tyron Woodley fight, just before I came out, and he asked for, like, an astronomical fee that was like 'Fuck you,'" he said. "And I get it, I get it. But it’s like, this was some shit to tap in back with the city, first event back from COVID."

Rich Paul, however, declined to blame Cudi for this.

“I can’t put that on him,” he said.