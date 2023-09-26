Fabolous Responds to Video Crediting Him With Indirectly Bringing LeBron and Rich Paul Together as Partners

LeBron James and Rich Paul owe their two-decade-plus business relationship to the music video for the Fabolous and Tamia song "So Into You."
The Instagram account branavaaaaaa posted a video in April detailing how LeBron and Paul first crossed paths at the Akron-Canton Airport in 2002. An ESPN profile about the Klutch Sports Group founder provided greater detail about their interaction.
A 17-year-old James and a few friends were making their way to the gate to board a flight to Atlanta for the 2002 Final Four when he spotted Paul in a Warren Moon Oilers authentic throwback jersey. Since throwbacks were incredibly popular at the time, LeBron's attire consisted of a Michael Vick Falcons replica jersey.
James not only noticed that Paul's jersey was authentic, but the four-time NBA MVP was also captivated by the fact that it was an Oilers throwback, similar to the one that he saw Fabolous wearing in the "So Into You" music video. Fab was rocking an Earl Campbell jersey.
LeBron struck up a conversation with fellow Cleveland native Paul, who just so happened to be selling throwbacks out of the trunk of his car. James received two jerseys through Paul and the rest is history.
In response to the video on Instagram, Fabolous shared that he found out about this story from Paul earlier this year.
"Do You...you never know what role you play in somebody else's story by just 'Doing You,'" he wrote.
Check out the video from branavaaaaaa below.
Less than a day ago, coincidentally or not, Fab wrote on his IG Stories, "How come ppl never gossip about how you helped them? That never be the topic in group chats, barber shops, or nail salons...🤔🤔🤔."