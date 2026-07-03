Rich Chigga

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This is a photo of Rich Brian.
Music

Rich Brian Makes First Late Night Performance Count with ‘Amen' Medley

Rich Brian performs two tracks off of his debut album on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'

Victoria L. Johnson3087 days ago
Rich Brian publicity shot
Music

Exclusive: Rich Brian on His Controversial Past and What to Expect From Debut Album 'Amen'

The viral sensation has a name change, a full-length, and he wants your respect.

Shawn Setaro3088 days ago
Humboldt Penguin
Life

People Made All Kinds of Ridiculous Orders With Postmates This Year

The delivery company shared a timeline of their most unusual orders of 2017.

Eric Skelton3121 days ago
Rich Chigga x 21 Savage "Crisis" video
Music

Watch Rich Chigga's New Music Video for "Crisis" f/ 21 Savage

Chigga also announced his debut full-length project will drop in February 2018.

Joshua Espinoza3146 days ago
Diplo
Music

Diplo Shares New Version of "Bank Roll" f/ Rich Chigga, Explains Why Bieber Was Taken Off Original

Diplo is back with a new version of "Bank Roll" featuring Rich Chigga and shared why Justin Bieber was removed from the original.

Trace William Cowen3327 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Rich Chigga's New "Who That Be" Video

Rich Chigga debuts his brand new "Who That Be" music video.

Zach Frydenlund3517 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Rich Chigga and Ghostface Killah Unite in an Epic Remix Video For "Dat $tick"

Rich Chigga and Ghostface Killah wild out in the "Dat $tick" remix video.

Chris Mench3565 days ago

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