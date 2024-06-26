Chance the Rapper Talks Writing Personal “Buried Alive” Track Two Years Ago, Says Project is “83 Percent Done”

The last time we spoke to Chance the Rapper in person, we were at his second home, House of Kicks, in Chicago. It was the fall of 2022, and at the time he was thinking ahead. After a tough couple of years, he was ready to turn the page and map out how he was going to push his artistry to the next level. Now, two years later, we’re seeing the fruits of that labor.

He has spent much of 2024 putting out new music and prepping his sophomore album, Star Line. So far his new songs—which include “ Buried Alive, ” “Together” with DJ Premier, and “Stars Out”—have expanded his lyrical palette, as he goes into detail about the turbulence he’s faced over the last couple of years. These are deeply personal stories and Chance had to overcome some nerves before releasing them on wax.

“It felt really scary when I was getting ready to drop [‘Buried Alive’],” Chance the Rapper told Complex at the NeueHouse in New York City. The rapper had just wrapped a fireside chat with college basketball star Juju Watkins centered around Meta AI and how the tool can be used to benefit creatives and the WNBA. “What’s funny is that it got so much love. [People were like] ‘Damn, it’s good that this is what he’s on now…And that [song] is a two-year-old track. I made it at a time but wasn’t ready to release it, and something just came to me. I shot that video six months before it came out [too].”