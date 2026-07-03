Recording Studio

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LL Cool J in a black beanie and sweater on the left; Ol' Dirty Bastard with braided hair and a jacket on the right.
Music

LL Cool J Fondly Recalls Ol' Dirty Bastard Urinating on His Plaques: 'Loved Him Ever Since'

"I couldn't understand it," LL says of the moment, which occurred at the legendary Chung King Studios.

Trace William Cowen8 days ago
Big30 stands in front of a SiriusXM backdrop, wearing a gray "Essentials" t-shirt and a chain necklace.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Case: Big30 Asks Judge to Let Him Go to Recording Studio, Attend Production Meetings

The 26-year-old artist was previously ordered to be released on $100,000 bond.

Trace William Cowen31 days ago
Jack Harlow wearing a brown cap, sunglasses, and a textured coat, looking upwards. They have a beard and an earring.
Music

Jack Harlow Taps Into Electric Lady Studios History on 'Monica,' Earns Soulquarians Comparisons

The 28-year-old opted for one of the most iconic studio spaces on the planet for his latest album.

Trace William Cowen126 days ago
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A group of young men posing in front of a pink backdrop. One is flexing his arms, and another is smiling. They are in a lively setting.
Music

Plaqueboymax, Xaviersobased, Che, and Young Dabo Record "Motto" During ComplexCon Stream

The streamer cooked up a brand new track from his 5$tar booth at ComplexCon.

Alex Ocho264 days ago
PatchWerk Recording Studios Owner Curtis Daniel III Reflects on the Studio's Impact & Legacy
Music

Curtis Daniel III Reflects on PatchWerk Recording Studios’ Impact and 30-Year Legacy

The studio was founded in 1993 by former Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Bob Whitfield.

Bernadette Giacomazzo302 days ago
Split image. Left: Memphis Bleek wears a striped shirt and cap. Right: Jay-Z with dreadlocks, wears a suit and tie.
Music

Memphis Bleek Says New Music From Jay-Z Could Be On The Way: 'Save Me a Verse'

Hov hasn't released a new music since his solo album "4:44" in 2017 and his "Everything Is Love" collab album with Beyoncé the following year.

Alex Ocho334 days ago
Cardi B in a black lace outfit with long hair, smiling at an event. Ozuna wearing sunglasses and a dark jacket, posing for a photo.
Music

Cardi B and Ozuna Reunite in the Studio for Possible Collaboration

The hitmaking duo previously collaborated on "La Modelo" in 2017 and DJ Snake's "Taki Taki" with Selena Gomez the following year.

Alex Ocho505 days ago
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Roc Nation School Dolby Atmos Studio
Music

Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment Reveals Its State-of-the-Art Dolby Atmos Studio for LIU Students

The space was designed after the iconic Baseline Studios — home to some of Jay-Z's earliest recordings.

Joshua Espinoza666 days ago
Tory Lanez discusses his creative process during BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018.
Music

Tory Lanez’s Recording Equipment Confiscated in Cell Raid

The ‘Prison Tapes’ series has been suspended until further notice.

Jose Martinez675 days ago
Lil Wayne is seen performing
Music

Lil Wayne Jokingly Tells Fans He’s Working on 26th Entry in 'Tha Carter' Series: 'I Was Lying'

Meanwhile, fans are holding out hope for an official 'Tha Carter VI' release date announcement soon.

Trace William Cowen680 days ago
nba youngboy recording in utah
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gives Rare Look Into His Recording Process: 'You're the First Person I Let Sit Here'

Fresh off the release of his 'Decided 2' project, NBA YoungBoy was joined by Joe La Puma at his home in Utah.

Trace William Cowen969 days ago
Playboi Carti adlib recording session
Music

Footage of Playboi Carti Recording Adlibs Draws Mixed Reactions

Newly surfaced video shows the AWGE rapper recording some unique sounds in the studio. Some found the footage comical, while others considered it disturbing.

Joshua Espinoza1210 days ago
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e 40 Donates $100,000 to His HBCU Alma Matter TK, Recording Studio Named After Him
Music

E-40 Gives $100,000 to HBCU Alma Mater Grambling State University, Recording Studio Named After Him

E-40 donated $100,000 to Grambling State University, his HBCU alma mater. The school then surprised him by naming a recording studio after him.

taramhdvn1260 days ago
Kid Cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Reveals He Recorded An Album Worth of Material This Week

Kid Cudi took to Twitter Friday afternoon to tease new music, revealing that he's recorded an album worth of material in the past five days alone.

Brad Callas1322 days ago
Dr. Dre performs onstage at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Music

Dr. Dre Teases New Music While Talking to Busta Rhymes: 'I Did 247 Songs During the Pandemic’

In a video posted on Thursday, Dr. Dre opened up to Busta Rhymes about his prolific work ethic, revealing he recorded 247 songs during the pandemic.

Brad Callas1477 days ago

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