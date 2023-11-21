YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gives Rare Look Into His Recording Process: 'You're the First Person I Let Sit Here'

YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans were given a decidedly rare glimpse into his recording process on Friday.

The proverbial curtain is briefly pulled back in a new 10-minute video from Complex featuring a conversation between YoungBoy and Joe La Puma, including the Decided 2 artist's thoughts on the music industry at large and more. A little over four minutes into the footage, YoungBoy is seen beginning work on a new track.

"Hey, come on man. Let’s record something," YoungBoy tells the room as he approaches the mic. At this point, producer and engineer Jason “Cheese” Goldberg reveals that the beat YoungBoy is about to record over is one he hasn't heard in full yet, a fact also later pointed out by the artist himself.

"This is a really fun one because he’s like, 'I wanna turn up,' and I was like, 'Oh,'" Goldberg said. "I loaded something up and played, like, the first two seconds. He said, 'Load it up.' I was like, 'We don’t know. We haven’t heard it yet.' So this is gonna be fun, 'cause it’s all gonna be fresh."

From there, the cameras continued rolling as YoungBoy dove into the track and immediately started making it his own. Asked by JLP if this was typically how the recording process went for YoungBoy, Goldberg confirmed that it was, especially over the past year.

Meanwhile, YoungBoy briefly reflected on his approach to studio work, noting that he never wants to “think too hard” when it comes to figuring out his next line.

“It’s all in my heart,” he said.

Later, YoungBoy elaborated on just how rare such footage of this part of his process is.

“You’re the first person I let sit here, if I ain’t mistaken,” YoungBoy said, with Goldberg adding, “That’s never happened before.”

For the full experience, watch the video up top. Decided 2, NBA YoungBoy's latest project, is out now.