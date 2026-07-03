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Previously, Mustard took some heat for the No. 1 proposed rule, which saw the producer saying "ugly" people would not be allowed in the creative space.Trace William Cowen
As CJ Fly explains, "We are stronger together." Read on to learn all about Pro Era's collaborative style, personal set ups, and more when in the studio.Eric Diep
A bodega, an Apple Store, and even the Taj Mahal—these musicians really got creative when it came to recording their music.Al Shipley
Tucked away in NYC's Lower East Side is one of the most exclusive recording studios in the world.OrNah