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(L-R) Dallas Austin and Macy Gray.
Music

Dallas Austin Claims Macy Gray Groped Him During Recording Session

The Grammy Award-winning producer also accused the singer of taking his Ferrari and abandoning him at a pop star's party.

Joshua Espinoza211 days ago
A group of young men posing in front of a pink backdrop. One is flexing his arms, and another is smiling. They are in a lively setting.
Music

Plaqueboymax, Xaviersobased, Che, and Young Dabo Record "Motto" During ComplexCon Stream

The streamer cooked up a brand new track from his 5$tar booth at ComplexCon.

Alex Ocho264 days ago
A woman in a black leather shirt and Atlanta cap, wearing layered necklaces, stands in front of a floral backdrop.
Music

Ciara Explains How a Disappointing Meeting Led to Reclaiming Her Masters

The singer reveals how an exec not believing in "Level Up" changed everything.

Mark Elibert332 days ago
Lil Jon wearing a red sports jersey, sunglasses, and a red cap, with dreadlocks and a gold chain, performing on stage.
Music

Lil Jon Roasts Early "Get Low" Demo: 'Whackest Chorus I've Ever Done in My Entire Career'

The crunk anthem nearly went in a completely different direction.

Alex Ocho352 days ago
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A man with long braided hair and sunglasses performs on stage, wearing a decorated shirt and jewelry, against a dark background.
Music

Watch Quavo Record 2 New Songs on Plaqueboy Max's 'In the Booth' Stream

Quavo laid down fiery verses for "Nun" and "Glacier" during a live session with Plaqueboy Max.

Mark Elibert429 days ago
Drake in a recording studio wearing a colorful knit hat and a shiny shirt, posing with music equipment.
Music

Drake Updates Fans From the Studio: 'I Thought This Through'

Drake's most recent solo album, 'For All the Dogs,' arrived back in 2023.

Trace William Cowen555 days ago
A split image: on the left, Kendrick in a leather jacket and cap; on the right, Az with sunglasses and headphones, smiling at a microphone.
Music

AzChike Says Kendrick Wanted Him to Do "Peekaboo" Hook: 'Sh*t Is a Tongue-Twister'

During the recording process, Chike noted, Kendrick was “saying this sh*t fast as f*ck.”

Trace William Cowen588 days ago
O.J. Simpson in a courtroom setting, wearing a light blue shirt, looking forward.
Sports

O.J. Simpson Not on Thumb Drive Recording Allegedly Tied to 1994 Murders (UPDATE)

A thumb drive in the custody of Minnesota police reportedly contains a confession from the former NFL star to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Alex Ocho591 days ago
Big Sean smiles while wearing a light blazer and a chunky necklace at a red carpet event
Music

Big Sean Plays Ye Collab on IG Live, Opens Up About 'Having a Hard F*cking Time' and Finishing Album

The Detroit rapper has been teasing his sixth studio album since his performance on NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert' earlier this year.

Brad Callas731 days ago
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T-Pain in a patterned shirt and cap with layered chains on the left. Denzel in a dark shirt looking puzzled on the right
Music

T-Pain Hits Back at 'King of Auto-Tune' Debate With Classic Denzel Moment From 'Training Day'

True connoisseurs of pop are well aware of the impact of 'Rappa Ternt Sanga.'

Trace William Cowen784 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks in a suit next to rapper Gunna in casual streetwear and sunglasses
Music

Kenny Beats Says Biden Is 'Punching in More Than Gunna' in Awkwardly Edited Clip and the Jokes Are Flying

The 2024 election, perhaps best known as 2020 Part 2, is indeed barreling down on us all.

Trace William Cowen791 days ago
Musician in denim jacket and beanie performs on stage, audience with raised phones in foreground
Music

Bryson Tiller on Initially Deleting "Don’t" Before It Became a Hit: 'I Was Like, F*ck This Sh*t'

Bryson Tiller gives fellow artists a timeless lesson in ignoring the opinions of others on your path to greatness.

Trace William Cowen836 days ago
Music

Meek Mill Thinks Newly Recorded Album Intro Outdoes Iconic “Dreams and Nightmares"

Believe it or not, "Dreams and Nightmares" appeared on his debut album of the same name 11 years ago.

Jose Martinez952 days ago
nba youngboy recording in utah
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gives Rare Look Into His Recording Process: 'You're the First Person I Let Sit Here'

Fresh off the release of his 'Decided 2' project, NBA YoungBoy was joined by Joe La Puma at his home in Utah.

Trace William Cowen969 days ago
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playboi carti with his guitarist
Music

Playboi Carti Says Music That Came Out of Three-Month Recording Stint in Cave Is 'Chaotic and Crazy'

While an official release date has not been set for the 'Whole Lotta Red' follow-up, Carti says it's his "best album" yet.

Trace William Cowen987 days ago
Music

Taylor Swift's Re-Recordings Are Inspiring Contract Changes by Major Record Labels Hoping to Avoid Similar Situations

Major record labels are looking to make new contract changes after Swift's highly successful re-recordings have devalued the originals.

Alex Ocho990 days ago
Music

Chris Brown Claims He's Got 15,000 Unreleased Songs

"In my phone alone, in certain apps, I have...I wanna say maybe 1,800," Breezy told Shannon Sharpe.

Alex Ocho1038 days ago

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