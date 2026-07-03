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Split image: On the left, Bad Bunny performing in a white outfit with a headset. On the right, Kid Rock in a cowboy hat and vest at a desk.
Music

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Draws 20x the Viewers of Kid Rock-Headlined ‘All-American’ Show

Viewers flocked to watch the Puerto Rican superstar’s official halftime show over the pre-taped conservative special hosted by Turning Point USA.

Alex Ocho155 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel on the Tuesday, September 23 episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Jokingly Thanks Donald Trump for Ratings Boost: 'Couldn't Have Done It Without You'

Kimmel's show returned this week following an indefinite suspension over his comments about Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump.

Joe Price293 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal in a suit and blue tie next to Ben Simmons in a patterned suit and bow tie
Sports

Shaq on Ben Simmons’ 'NBA 2K25' Player Rating Reportedly Dropping 21 Points: ‘Should B Lower’

Shaq has criticized Simmons several times in the past for his lack of play during the NBA season.

Mark Elibert746 days ago
Jodie Foster standing in front of a backdrop with "HBO Original True Detective Night Country" text, wearing a stylish beige suit
Pop Culture

‘True Detective: Night Country’ Finale Draws 3.2 Million, Finishes Off With Season-High Viewership

The season finale for 'Night Country' on Sunday set an overall new viewership record for the series.

Alex Ocho878 days ago
Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl
Music

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Now Ranked as Most-Viewed Halftime Show Ever

Rihanna's Super Bowl performance has now become the most-watched halftime show of all time after Nielsen revisited the viewership data and issued new numbers.

taramhdvn1171 days ago
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BLONDE | From Writer and Director Andrew Dominik | Official Trailer | Netflix
Pop Culture

Ana de Armas Calls Out MPAA's NC-17 Rating for Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas questioned why Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film 'Blonde,' in which she plays the lead, has received an NC-17 rating from the MPAA.

Joe Price1415 days ago
HoTD cast at premiere event together
Pop Culture

Here's How Many People Watched 'House of the Dragon' to Make It HBO's Biggest Series Premiere Ever (UPDATE)

The debut episode of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' drew enough viewers to become the largest series premiere HBO's ever had.

Jose Martinez1424 days ago
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the trailer for 'Blonde'
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares Trailer for NC-17 Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’ Starring Ana de Armas

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for 'Blonde,' director Andrew Dominik’s highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas.

Joe Price1450 days ago
Kid Cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Says 'Man on the Moon' Album ‘Was the One That Changed Hip Hop Forever'

Cudi took to social media to talk about 'Man on the Moon: The End of Day' when fans on Twitter pointed out the low score it received from Pitchfork.

Jordan Rose1745 days ago
musk-snl-ratings
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Boosts ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings

Elon Musk's first-time gig as host of 'Saturday Night Live' proved to be a windfall for the show, giving it its third-highest ratings of the season.

tara mahadevan1894 days ago
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superbowl viewership
Sports

Super Bowl Pulls Lowest Viewership Since 2007 While Notching Record Streaming Numbers

Super Bowl LV saw its lowest viewership since 2007, with 96.4 people million tuning in. For comparison, the most-watched was 2015's event with 114.4 million.

tara mahadevan1984 days ago
mortal kombat
Pop Culture

‘Mortal Kombat’ Director Details What Fans Can Expect From Reboot’s Fatalities and Gore

'Mortal Kombat' is getting another film adaptation this year, and it sounds as though it's going to be a lot more faithful than previous attempts.

Joe Price2008 days ago
Guy waiting on the Netflix loading wheel.
Pop Culture

Netflix Says 'Bridgerton' on Track to Be Seen by 63 Million Households in First Month

In what would be a ratings win, Netflix projects 63 million households to stream the period drama 'Bridgerton' within four weeks of its Christmas Day release.

Gavin Evans2019 days ago
Ellen DeGeneres
Pop Culture

'Ellen' Ratings Drop 38 Percent in First Week of Shows Since Workplace Scandal

Ellen's first week back since news broke of the show's toxic workplace didn't bode well for the show's future.

Alex Galbraith2109 days ago
Christopher Nolan attends "The Dark Knight Rises" premiere.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan Cut Graphic Death Scene From ‘Dark Knight Rises’ to Avoid NC-17 Rating

Matthew Modine, who played Peter Foley in ‘Dark Knight Rises,’ revealed that his death scene needed to be removed because it would've warranted an NC-17 rating.

Jose Martinez2123 days ago
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'Ozark' actors Jason Bateman and Julia Garner at the Primetime Emmys.
Pop Culture

Here's How Netflix's 'Ozark' Season 3 Premiere Ratings Compared to 'Tiger King'

The third season of 'Ozark' put up big numbers in its first week-and-a-half on Netflix.

Gavin Evans2276 days ago
Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen celebrate in the locker room after winning 1998 NBA Championship.
Sports

ESPN's 'The Last Dance' Nets Average of 6.1 Million Viewers on First Night

Episodes 3 and 4 of 'The Last Dance' will air on ESPN on Sunday, April 26.

Jose Martinez2278 days ago

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