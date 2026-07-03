People Are Demanding to See the Mythic NC-17 Cut of the Robin Williams Classic 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (UPDATE)
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The 1993 dramedy was a commercial mega-hit and garnered praise for Robin Williams, whose performance is considered among the best of his career.Trace William Cowen
Video game movies have had a notoriously terrible reputation. 'Rampage' could be the highest-rated one yet.Marco Margaritoff
The NBA thinks it's got next. The NFL thinks that's funny. Did the league fall off, and how can it get back on?Aaron C. Mansfield
The first part in our four part series looking at the most extreme examples in film classifications.Gary Ogden