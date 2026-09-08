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Gary Ogden

Joined August 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

10 Films You Won't Believe Are Rated 15

The first part in our four part series looking at the most extreme examples in film classifications.

Gary Ogden4091 days ago

That Guy From That Thing: The 2010s Edition

Because 'vaguely recognisable' is not enough.

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10 Underrated British Comedies You Might Have Missed

Keep them laughs comin'.

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Wolf Creek

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The horror, the horror

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Scarlett Johansson in Lucy

Tell-Tale Signs You're Watching A Luc Besson Film

Those familiar things in a Besson

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