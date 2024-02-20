‘True Detective: Night Country’ Finale Draws 3.2 Million, Finishes Off With Season-High Viewership

The latest season of True Detective turned out to be a certified true hit.

According to the Wrap, the crime drama’s fourth season, subtitled Night Country, wrapped up on Sunday with 3.2 million viewers across HBO and Max, per Nielsen’s live-plus-same-day data and internal viewing figures from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Night Country had the most-watched Sunday night episode of the season. The episode marked a 57 percent increase from the season’s premiere on Jan. 14 and an overall 55 percent increase from last season’s finale.