Peter Rosenberg Believes N.O.R.E. Sent 'Shots' at Him With The Kid Mero Take

Peter Rosenberg isn’t happy with N.O.R.E. after the Drink Champs host and rapper praised The Kid Mero's new Hot 97 radio show. In January, Mero was named as the station’s new morning show host, following the cancellation of Ebro Darden, Laura Styles and Rosenberg's previous show. During a recent visit to the station, N.O.R.E. gave props to Mero for taking the gig. "I was excited to hear this to be on the show because it's the first time in a long time that New York radio sound like New York," N.O.R.E. said to applause around the five-minute mark of the episode below.

The comment seemed to upset Rosenberg, who took to X on Friday (March 13) to defend his place as a New Yorker, although he was born and raised in Maryland. "Man I peep a lot of people I love (like Nore) casually dropping subtle shots like this and it's absolutely bonkers," Rosenberg wrote. "When it comes to New York people get real conservative about immigration lol."