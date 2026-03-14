Music

Peter Rosenberg Believes N.O.R.E. Sent 'Shots' at Him With The Kid Mero Take

"It's the first time in a long time that New York radio sound like New York," the 'Drink Champs' host and rapper said of Mero's new Hot 97 show.

(L-R) N.O.R.E., Peter Rosenberg and The Kid Mero.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Peter Rosenberg isn’t happy with N.O.R.E. after the Drink Champs host and rapper praised The Kid Mero's new Hot 97 radio show.

In January, Mero was named as the station’s new morning show host, following the cancellation of Ebro Darden, Laura Styles and Rosenberg's previous show. During a recent visit to the station, N.O.R.E. gave props to Mero for taking the gig.

"I was excited to hear this to be on the show because it's the first time in a long time that New York radio sound like New York," N.O.R.E. said to applause around the five-minute mark of the episode below.

The comment seemed to upset Rosenberg, who took to X on Friday (March 13) to defend his place as a New Yorker, although he was born and raised in Maryland.

"Man I peep a lot of people I love (like Nore) casually dropping subtle shots like this and it's absolutely bonkers," Rosenberg wrote. "When it comes to New York people get real conservative about immigration lol."

The radio DJ went on to break down that his father, M.J. Rosenberg, is a Brooklyn native, while he relocated to New York in 2007 and married a woman from New York, photographer Natalie Amrossi.

"Bought homes in New York. Had a baby with that New Yorker, Did more to put on for New York underground rap than any New Yorker on the fm airwaves since Kay Slay," Rosenberg continued. "And still gotta catch these strays cuz I didn't go to high school in New York."

N.O.R.E. wouldn’t be the only rapper to seemingly throw shade at the former Hot 97 crew for their firing. In December, Drake posted an axe emoji in an Instagram post about the news. The five-time Grammy winner also allegedly DM-ed Darden a warning to "die slower."

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