Akon Plans to Sell Hair Units: 'They Sell More Than Wigs'

Akon wants male haircare to be his next business venture. The Konvicted singer recently visited Big Boy’s Neighborhood and was questioned about his hairpiece. Akon confirmed in 2022 that he got a hair transplant in Turkey, where he paid $7,500 to undergo the “painful” procedure. Social media had fun with the news at the time by turning Akon’s hair into a meme.

But in the new interview with Big Boy, Akon was transparent about his hair maintenance and shared that he plans to launch a company for hair units. Around the 51-minute mark of the video below, Akon shared that he cut his hair off and that his hairpiece always looks “immaculate” for the first few days after it’s done. “But then after that, you got to go back to see the barber to get it touched up,” he continued. “The problem with me, I travel so much, if I don't fly my barber down, then I got to keep the durag on super tight.”

The artist went on to describe a hairpiece as a “male wig.” “But the difference is you cut your hair bald, but you leave the sides open. The area where you you you losing hair, they replace it with a piece,” he explained. “You'd be surprised how many celebrities actually got it.” Akon added that hair units can cost up to $2,000 and that they’re “no different from a girl putting on a wig.” He shared that he began to cut his hair because he gradually started to bald on his crown. Akon has also learned to laugh at his hair loss. “I think people be so insecure with themselves to the point where they have to feel like they got to hide it. But there's nothing really bad about it. I mean, you're getting older,” the 52-year-old said.