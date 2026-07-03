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For the first time since 1986, Canada is going to the FIFA World Cup. Here's everything you need to know about Team Canada in Qatar, from players to matches.Oren Weisfeld
How high has Lionel Messi climbed on the list of the best footballers at this summer's World Cup?Thomas Golianopoulos
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a 48-team international soccer tournament hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.Mark Elibert
The best soccer shirts you’ll see on the pitch in North America this summer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Donnie Kwak