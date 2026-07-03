Qatar

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Qatar fans.
Sports

1,000 Qatar Fans Given All-Expenses-Paid Trip to Support World Cup Team

From chartered jets to staying at lavish hotels, Qatar pulled out all the stops for a large amount of supporters at the 2026 World Cup.

Jose Martinez21 days ago
Beyoncé.
Music

Beyoncé Spotted Shopping in Qatar Following End of Her World Tour

It's unclear if Bey's outfit was to help her remain incognito, or to be respectful to Islam culture.

Joe Price273 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses, a headscarf, and a graphic T-shirt stands against a dark wall, smiling.
Pop Culture

YouTuber Corey Pritchett Jr. Denies Kidnapping Allegations

The former family vlogger-turned-rapper was accused of abducting two women and threatening them.

Alex Ocho558 days ago
Vancouver artist Carling Jackson
Pop Culture

Vancouver Artist Carling Jackson Paints Murals At The World Cup

Vancouver artist Carling Jackson made history when she became the first-ever sports artist to paint at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, creating murals at several games

Louis Pavlakos1305 days ago
world-cup-photographer-dead
Sports

Qatari Photographer Dies Covering FIFA World Cup

The Doha-based 'Gulf Times' has reported that Khalid al-Misslam, a photojournalist for local sports outlet Al Kass TV, passed away on Saturday.

Brad Callas1312 days ago
Advertisement
Grant Wahl
Sports

American Journalist Grant Wahl Dies After Collapsing at World Cup Game, Wife Shares Cause of Death (UPDATE)

Grant Wahl, a U.S. soccer journalist who's written for CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated, died in Qatar on Friday after collapsing during a World Cup match.

Brad Callas1315 days ago
Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, is pictured
Life

Hundreds of Migrant Workers Have Died in Connection With Qatar World Cup, Lead Official Says

Previously, the World Cup faced criticism from a number of concerned groups, including in a 42-page guide from the Human Rights Watch organization.

Trace William Cowen1326 days ago
Drake and Alphonso Davies
Sports

The "Drake Curse" Is Back After Team Canada Lost in the World Cup

Though it seemed the Drake sports curse was broken in 2019 after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals, it's back after Team Canada's World Cup loss.

Louis Pavlakos1327 days ago
The captain's armband of Martin Ødegaard of Norway during the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Norway
Sports

World Cup Teams Will No Longer Wear 'One Love' Armbands After FIFA Threatens Punishment

Captains from seven European teams participating in the World Cup games have scrapped plans to wear “One Love” armbands amid threats of punishment from FIFA.

Joe Price1334 days ago
"Tukoh Taka"
Music

Nicki Minaj Joins Forces With Maluma and Myriam Fares for World Cup Song "Tukoh Taka"

Nicki Minaj joins forces with Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for their new collaborative single celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Brad Callas1337 days ago
Advertisement
FIFA World Cup logo on Budweiser cans
Sports

Qatar Bans Sale of Alcoholic Beer at 2022 World Cup Stadiums

Officials in Qatar are banning the sale of alcoholic beer at all World Cup stadiums just days before the global tournament is set to get underway.

tara mahadevan1337 days ago
Dua Lipa performs at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
Music

Dua Lipa Says She’s Not Performing at World Cup and That Qatar Should Fulfill ‘Human Rights Pledges'

Dua Lipa addressed rumors that she will be performing at the World Cup later this month, citing Qatar's shortcomings in addressing their human rights record.

Jose Martinez1341 days ago
al bayl stadium qatar world cup 2022 article lead
Life

England Fans Could Face The Death Penalty If Caught With Drugs At World Cup In Qatar

Qatar officials have declared that they will make “no exceptions” for England fans who try and smuggle drugs into Al Bayt Stadium during the upcoming World Cup.

Sanj Patel1501 days ago
Taliban solider stands guard with truck
Life

Taliban Says They Won't Work With U.S. to Contain Extremists

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told the Associated Press that they do not intend to work with the U.S. and will do so independently.

Brenton Blanchet1742 days ago
This is a photo of Ice Cube.
Sports

Big3 Takes Out Full-Page ‘New York Times’ Ad Challenging Trump

The Big3 sent a message to Trump about Qatar.

Aaron C. Mansfield3020 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

FIFA Confirms 2022 World Cup in Qatar Will Be Played in November and December

FIFA Confirms 2022 World Cup in Qatar Will Be Played in November and December

Brett Pollakoff3948 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Ask Complex: How Much Would it Cost to Bribe FIFA?

It sometimes takes more than straight cash to have FIFA carry out your wishes.

Justin Block4218 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App