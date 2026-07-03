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'Sound Of Freedom' Crowdfunder Arrested for Child Kidnapping, Film's Producer Responds

A man who donated an unspecified amount to <i>Sound of Freedom</i>'s crowdfund campaign has been hit with major charges.

Alex Ocho1076 days ago
Klint Ludwig in an interview with CNN
Life

Grandson of Man Who Shot Black Teen Calls 84-Year-Old Grandfather 'Racist'

In an interview with CNN, the grandson of the man who shot Black teen Ralph Yarl after he rang the wrong doorbell has said his grandfather is racist.

Joe Price1183 days ago
House in foreclosure in California
Life

Canadian Woman To Lose Her Home After Following QAnon Propaganda

After falling victim to QAnon propaganda, a Canadian woman had her home foreclosed after failing to pay her mortgage, totalling over $150,000 owed to her bank.

Louis Pavlakos1274 days ago
Members of the U.S. Capitol Police, including chief Tom Manger
Life

Capitol Police Chief Addresses Likelihood of a Jan. 6 Copycat Riot

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger spoke on a potential copycat incident, saying "threats against Congress have grown exponentially over the last five years."

Joe Price1655 days ago
John Kennedy, Jr. Attends Ceremony Awarding the John Kennedy Prize
Life

QAnon Group That Traveled to Dallas for JFK Jr. Resurrection Feared to Have Formed a Cult

You may have heard of the group of QAnon supporters who traveled to Dallas earlier this month to witness John F. Kennedy Jr. come back to life.

Brenton Blanchet1696 days ago
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Jake Angeli was sentenced for his part in the Jan 6 riot
Life

Capitol Rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ Sentenced to More Than 3 Years Behind Bars

Earlier this month, it was reported that prosecutors had asked for a lengthier sentence for Jacob Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman."

Trace William Cowen1702 days ago
A rioter in costume is seen at the Capitol.
Life

Prosecutors Say ‘QAnon Shaman’ Should Be Sentenced to More Than 4 Years Behind Bars

Jacob Chansley, widely referred to as the "QAnon Shaman," previously pleaded guilty to the felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Trace William Cowen1710 days ago
The Netflix logo is displayed at Netflix's Los Angeles headquarters on October 07, 2021 in Los Angeles.
Pop Culture

The Steps Netflix Reportedly Took to ‘Suppress’ French Film ‘Cuties’ After Controversy

Following backlash against French coming-of-age film 'Cuties,' Netflix reportedly took steps to "suppress" Maïmouna Doucouré's deeply personal project.

Joe Price1723 days ago
QAnon Shaman
Life

‘QAnon Shaman’ Expected to Plead Guilty in Capitol Riot Case

Jacob Chansley reportedly struck a plea deal for his role in the Jan. 6 riot. He currently faces six charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding.

Joshua Espinoza1778 days ago
ca
Life

QAnon-Believing Man Killed His Kids Because He Thought They Had 'Serpent DNA,' Feds Say

Michael Coleman, 40, is said by federal authorities to have killed his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter after taking them to Mexico.

Trace William Cowen1800 days ago
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qanon-violence
Life

FBI Says QAnon Conspiracy Followers Could Become Violent Once Again

The FBI issued a warning to Congress that said QAnon believers could become violent again, particularly because their major predictions didn't come true.

tara mahadevan1857 days ago
riot-suspect
Life

QAnon Capitol Rioter Wants to Be Released From Jail, Blames 'Pack of Lies' for His Involvement

A QAnon Capitol insurrectionist is looking to be released from jail before his arraignment, saying he became victim to lies that the right-wing group spread.

tara mahadevan1864 days ago
Donald Trump smiles during a phone conversation with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto.
Life

More Than Half of Republican Voters Still Consider Trump the 'True President,' According to Poll

An Ipsos/Reuters poll reveals more than half of Republican voters think Donald Trump is the "true President," and support radical right Capitol riot propaganda.

Jose Martinez1879 days ago
Razor wire is seen on fencing near the US Capitol Building on Capitol Hill
Life

Lawyer for Capitol Rioter Claims Client Had 'Foxitis' and 'Foxmania' From Watching Fox News So Much

An attorney told a Washington, D.C. magistrate judge his client was afflicted with “Foxitus” and “Foxmania” after spending all his time watching Fox News.

Xavier Hamilton1896 days ago
Bill and Melinda Gates
Life

QAnon Believers Spin New Theories About Bill and Melinda Gates Following Divorce Annoucement

A number of far-right conspiracy theorists have taken to online platforms to speculate why the billionaire couple is separating after nearly three decades.

Joshua Espinoza1899 days ago
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Pop Culture

Star of Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion of the Christ' Pushes Unhinged QAnon Conspiracy at Conservative Conference

Jim Caviezel is worried about "the adrenochroming of children," which is the root of a completely baseless conspiracy that's been revived in the Trump era.

Trace William Cowen1914 days ago
riot
Life

Capitol Cops Were Told Not to Use Key Crowd Control Equipment in Fatal Riot, Watchdog Report Reveals

The latest report provides an even clearer look at the decisions leading up to the riot, which was spurred by a belief in false claims of election fraud.

Trace William Cowen1919 days ago

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