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Michael Byrd, a lieutenant for the U.S. Capitol Police, is speaking out publicly for the first time about the nation-shocking events of Jan. 6.Trace William Cowen
Life
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Out for Harassing Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg In Newly Unearthed Video
Rookie congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene harassed Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg in a newly unearthed 2018 video that riled up Twitter users.Alex Galbraith
Life
Prominent QAnon Figure Ron Watkins Clowned for Asking Believers to ‘Go Back to Our Lives as Best We Are Able’
Ron Watkins, who hosted QAnon on the website 8kun and was suspected of being Q, told followers to move on now that a new president is in office.Alex Galbraith
Social media took the concept of “fake news” to new heights in 2020, pushing conspiracy theories so bold they would make flat earthers blush.Zachary Harris