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From Dolph Lundgren to Jon Bernthal, these are the best performances of Frank Castle, aka Marvel's Punisher.Jamie Iovine
Fans of 'The Punisher' comic are sharing their thoughts after Marvel revealed that the character's iconic logo will be changed in an upcoming series.Jordan Rose
'The Punisher' star Jon Bernthal keeps it real about Season 2, Netflix canceling 'Daredevil,' and why he appreciates how much his job "matters."Daniel Barna
Pop Culture
Dropping 'The Punisher' On the Same Day as 'Justice League,' Marvel Proves How Petty They Are
The REAL reason why Marvel released 'The Punisher' on November 17.Khal