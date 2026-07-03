Punisher

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Thomas Jane attends Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere at SVA Theater on September 24, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Marvel Star Admits He Was Miscast as The Punisher: ‘I’m Not That Guy’

The former 'Punisher' actor reflected on his 2004 role, admitting he wasn’t the right fit for Marvel’s darkest antihero.

Richard Chachowski227 days ago
Jon Bernthal attends Marvel's "The Punisher" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

Jon Bernthal to Return as Punisher for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Series

Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher for Disney+’s upcoming 18-episode 'Daredevil: Born Again' series, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

Abel Shifferaw1227 days ago
marvel
Pop Culture

Marvel Comics Alters Its Origin Stories With New Fictional War Replacing Actual Historical Conflicts

One of the biggest issues to plague Marvel Comics throughout its history is the passage of time.

Joe Price2519 days ago
Jon Bernthal in 'Marvel's The Punisher'
Pop Culture

'The Punisher' Showrunner Discusses the Possibility of Season 3

Steve Lightfoot, the showrunner of Netflix's 'The Punisher,' discussed the possibility of a season 3 and his decision to take Frank Castle out of New York City.

Hannah Lifshutz2728 days ago
Jon Bernthal attends 'Punisher' Season 2 premiere screening in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

'The Punisher' Season 2 Lost Less Viewers Than Marvel's Other Canceled Netflix Shows

Despite viewership decreasing 40% from season one to season two, 'The Punisher' is performing better than other Marvel titles on Netflix.

Hannah Lifshutz2729 days ago
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girl walk to school
Life

Dad Makes Daughter Walk to School in Near-Freezing Weather as Punishment for Bullying

Kirsten, age 10, walked to school in 36-degree weather after she got booted from the bus for bullying.

Alex Galbraith2779 days ago
Inspiration Award Honoree Rosario Dawson.
Pop Culture

Rosario Dawson Hints at Being Done With Marvel After 'Luke Cage'

Rosario Dawson spoke candidly at MCM Comic Con in London about her future working on Marvel television shows following season two of ‘Luke Cage.'

Jose Martinez2971 days ago
Pop Culture

Here's the First Look at The Punisher and Elektra in 'Daredevil' Season 2

Just Elektra’s eyes and Punisher’s hand on a gun. Still looks pretty sick tho.

Wil Jones3930 days ago

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