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In our new series ‘The Films That Made Us’, we take a look back at the films that have shaped British music over the last three decades. In today’s edition, we dissect ‘Predator’ and its influence on jungle music.Sam Davies
Predator's ruthless villain career gets wilder with the release of the 'The Predator.' Before you hit the theaters, here’s our ranking of all 'Predator' movies.Mallorie List
A complete guide to this weekend's most important sneaker releases featuring the Undercover x Nike React Element 87s, restock of the 'Wave Runner' Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, and more.Mike DeStefano
Whether he's taming kindergartners or aliens, the Governator is the ultimate badass hero. Here's our list of the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies.Jack Satzinger