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Singers Sparkle (Stephanie Edwards) and R. Kelly (Robert Sylvester Kelly) poses for photos during a break in filming of Sparkle's video for her song, 'Be Careful' on location in Chicago, Illinois in December 1997.
Music

Sparkle Slams Her Niece, R. Kelly Accuser Reshona Landfair, as a Liar

Sparkle claims that she's gotten "hell" after accusations that she enabled her niece to be groomed by R. Kelly.

Jaelani Turner-Williams168 days ago
(L) 50 Cent performing in a gold-patterned jacket and cap. (R) Jay-Z wearing sunglasses and a beanie.
Music

50 Cent Shares Jay-Z's "Young Girl" Verse, Questions His Lyrics: 'LOL'

Jay-Z's verse from Pharrell's 2006 solo album 'In My Mind' has resurfaced online—and Fif isn't impressed.

Joe Price170 days ago
A woman with short blonde hair and facial markings stands beside a creature with a reptilian appearance and dreadlocks.
Pop Culture

'Predator: Badlands' Ends Box Office Cold Streak With $40 Million Debut, Breaks Franchise Record

The latest installment topped all previous 'Predator' openings and re-energized a slow box office.

Alex Ocho257 days ago
Jason Kelce & Garage Beer Team Up with 'Predator Badlands' for Hilarious Short Film
Sports

Jason Kelce Trades the Field for the Jungle in a ‘Predator: Badlands’ Spoof

Pro wrestler Matt Cardona and Super Bowl champ Beau Allen also joined in on the short film fun.

Bernadette Giacomazzo270 days ago
Smiling man in an orange shirt beside a promo poster for "Quiet On Set," a documentary on kids' TV
Pop Culture

Dan Schneider Files Defamation Suit Against ‘Quiet on Set’ Doc Producers

The TV producer alleges that the docuseries falsely implicates him as a child abuser.

Alex Ocho814 days ago
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Pop Culture

Florida Man Arrested After Picking Up 16-Year-Old Girl from 'World of Warcraft' Encounter with Intent to Marry

The 31-year-old man had plans to marry a teenager after meeting her on the multiplayer online game.

Jaelani Turner-Williams931 days ago
kevan tudor sex offences article lead
Life

Former Football Coach Gets 10 Years Added To Prison Sentence For Sexually Abusing Teenage Boy

A former football coach who groomed a boy with a promise of trials at professional clubs has been jailed for a further ten years after he pleaded guilty to 17 n

Sanj Patel1468 days ago
luiz da silva neto jailed article lead
Life

‘Sex Predator’ Luiz Da Silva Neto Jailed For 22 Years After Spiking, Assaulting Two Men In Oxfordshire

A “brazen” sex offender has been handed a 22-year jail sentence after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting and spiking two men with a date-rape drug. 

Sanj Patel1478 days ago
Disney World in Orlando, FL
Life

Disney World Employee Among 12 Men Accused of Soliciting Children Online for Sex

A Disney World employee was among 12 men arrested in Florida for allegedly soliciting children online for sex, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Brad Callas1498 days ago
dad-tackles-sex-offender
Life

Dad Tackles Sex Offender After He Breaks Into 5-Year-Old Daughter's Bedroom

A father in California came to his 5-year-old daughter's rescue when he tackled a sex offender who broke into her room, and restrained him with duct tape.

tara mahadevan1843 days ago
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lincoln project
Life

21 Men Accuse Co-Founder of Anti-Trump Group the Lincoln Project of Sexual Harassment

John Weaver, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project and a seasoned Republican strategist, has been accused of harassing young men online for years.

tara mahadevan2001 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Former Model Amy Dorris Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

Former model Amy Dorris has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the 1997 U.S. Open tennis tournament in his VIP box. She's far from the first.

Joe Price2137 days ago
tyga responds to chvrches
Music

Tyga Speaks on Chvrches' Criticism of Him and Chris Brown

"Well, people who aren't in the culture of hip-hop or rap only look at it as one way," Tyga said.

Abel Shifferaw2590 days ago
Puma standing on rocky perch North America
Life

Colorado Man Strangles Mountain Lion to Death With His Bare Hands

The man was attacked by the predator while jogging in the wilderness.

Xavier Hamilton2727 days ago
The Predator trailer
Pop Culture

'The Predator' Gets a Red-Band Trailer

The latest installment of the 'Predator' series brings back the same monstrous creatures that hunted Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2951 days ago
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