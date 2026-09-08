Sam Davies Portrait

Sam Davies

Joined May 2022 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

The Films That Made Us Sir Spyro On Shottas

The Films That Made Us: Sir Spyro On ‘Shottas’ & Its Impact On Grime, Road Rap

In our series ‘The Films That Made Us’, we take a look back at the films that have shaped British music over the last three decades. In this third edition, we head to JA for a classic.

Sam Davies1289 days ago
the films that made us dj krust on predator

The Films That Made Us: DJ Krust On ‘Predator’ & Its Impact On Jungle

In our new series ‘The Films That Made Us’, we take a look back at the films that have shaped British music over the last three decades. In today’s edition, we dissect ‘Predator’ and its influence on jungle music.

Sam Davies1512 days ago
the films that made us skinnyman on made in britain

The Films That Made Us: Skinnyman On ‘Made In Britain’

‘The Films That Made Us’ is a new series celebrating films that have shaped UK music over the last 30 years. In this first instalment, we speak to UK rap vet Skinnyman and how ‘Made In Britain’ impacted him.

Sam Davies1597 days ago

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