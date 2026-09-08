Sam Davies
Latest Stories
The Films That Made Us: Sir Spyro On ‘Shottas’ & Its Impact On Grime, Road Rap
In our series ‘The Films That Made Us’, we take a look back at the films that have shaped British music over the last three decades. In this third edition, we head to JA for a classic.
The Films That Made Us: DJ Krust On ‘Predator’ & Its Impact On Jungle
In our new series ‘The Films That Made Us’, we take a look back at the films that have shaped British music over the last three decades. In today’s edition, we dissect ‘Predator’ and its influence on jungle music.
The Films That Made Us: Skinnyman On ‘Made In Britain’
‘The Films That Made Us’ is a new series celebrating films that have shaped UK music over the last 30 years. In this first instalment, we speak to UK rap vet Skinnyman and how ‘Made In Britain’ impacted him.