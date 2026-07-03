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With 'Romulus' joining the 'Alien' anthology, we figured now's as good a time as any to place where films like 'AVP,' 'Covenant,' 'Resurrection,' and more rank in the science-fiction, monster-horror franchise that debuted in 1979.