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Latest Stories

Glen Powell is Going from the Big Screen to the Snack Aisle
Pop Culture

'Top Gun' Star Glen Powell Steps Into the $40 Billion Snack Wars With Smash Kitchen

The new kettle-style chip rollout signals a pivot into snack foods, a space dominated by some of grocery’s biggest players.

Bernadette Giacomazzo152 days ago
chicken wendys
Life

Wendy's and Pringles Launch Spicy Chicken Sandwich-Flavored Chips

The potato chip company launched the new flavor this week based on Wendy’s ever-popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich and is using the same spices.

Brenton Blanchet1888 days ago
Producer Scott Rudin
Pop Culture

Producer Scott Rudin Accused by Former Staff of Being Mentally and Physically Abusive

Former staffers for film and theater producer Scott Rudin allege that he was physically and mentally abusive during the time(s) that they worked for him.

Gavin Evans1937 days ago
potato head
Life

Hasbro Relaunching Mr. Potato Head as Gender-Neutral Toy

Hasbro has announced that Mr. Potato Head, the beloved 'Toy Story'-featuring spud, will be replaced with a gender-neutral ‘Potato Head’ later this year.

Joe Price1978 days ago
Crime scene
Life

Oklahoma Triple Murder Suspect Confesses to Cooking Victim’s Heart With Potatoes

An Oklahoma man accused of murdering three people confessed to cooking one victim’s heart in a skillet with potatoes, according to law enforcement.

Alex Galbraith1979 days ago
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woman holds French fries (fried chips)
Life

Belgians Are Being Asked to Eat More Fries as COVID-19 Creates Potato Surplus

As the world tries to fend off a global pandemic, Belgians are been called to duty.

Xavier Hamilton2281 days ago
potatoes
Life

Idaho Farm Hands Out Two Million Potatoes for Free Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The farm has a surplus of potatoes now that many grocery stores and restaurants have shuttered.

tara mahadevan2291 days ago
This is a picture of french fries.
Life

America Could Be Facing a French Fry Shortage Soon

Thanks to awfully cold and wet weather in the United States and Canada, potato crops had difficulty growing.

Philip Lewis2428 days ago
Potato wedges
Life

Florida Man Accused of Trying to Hide His Meth in a Box of 'Hot, Fresh Potato Wedges'

The 48-year-old was arrested Saturday, following a car search in Hillsborough County.

Joshua Espinoza2602 days ago
tierra
Music

Watch Tierra Whack Unleash a New Freestyle

Tierra Whack joins Tim Westwood to talk the potato-centered "Unemployed" video, her approach to branding, and much more.

Trace William Cowen2632 days ago
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prongles
Pop Culture

What the Hell Is Going on With Hilarious Pringles Knockoff Prongles?

With flavors like Salt and Potato, what's not to love?

Trace William Cowen3168 days ago
This is a photo of Wise.
Life

Two People Are Suing Wise Foods for Selling Half-Empty Bags of Chips

Wise Foods, a large East Coast distributor of potato chips, is being sued for selling half-empty bags of chips to unsuspecting consumers.

Kyle Neubeck3397 days ago
Kevin Jairaj
Sports

Someone Is Sending Personalized Potatoes To a Bunch Of NBA Players

Someone is sending personalized potatoes to a handful of players around the NBA.

Aaron C. Mansfield3420 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Maybe POTATO Ate Itself

If the revolution won't be televised, it damn sure should be fired across broadband Internet connections, right? That's what we thought back in Februa

khrisd4627 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

10 YouTube Channels You Should Know

Over the last five years or so, listening to music has never been easier. Instead of going to iTunes or Amazon and previewing tracks, one just has to

jakel4707 days ago
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Music

Watch DJ Enferno Recreate His Remix of Will Brennan's "RNR"

Usually, A-Trak is using his "Short Cuts" series to show off his turntable routines, preferably over EDM tracks. For the fourth installment, he called in DJ Enferno to knock out a sick live rendition of his remix of Will Brennan's "RNR." In his own slick style, Enferno pulls off a routine most DJs can only dream of knocking out.

khrisd4770 days ago
the pass melt cover
Music

The Pass - "Without Warning (Amtrac Remix)"

As the groundswell around channels like THUMP, POTATOwillEATyou, and all other CapsLocked and semi-CapsLocked EDM content channels continues to build,

tyler-d4812 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Major Lazer's Workout Mix

For the fifth edition of POTATO's guest mix series, Walshy Fire stepped up to represent Major Lazer with this special "Workout Mix." Walshy goes in, dropping a number of Major Lazer edits of tunes by Popcaan, Mavado, and Bunji Garlin, as well as fresh beats from Baauer, The Partysquad, GTA, Yellow Claw, and DJ Snake. You might need to throw the headband on and get your sweat on to this.

khrisd4822 days ago

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