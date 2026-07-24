Latest Stories
'Top Gun' Star Glen Powell Steps Into the $40 Billion Snack Wars With Smash Kitchen
The new kettle-style chip rollout signals a pivot into snack foods, a space dominated by some of grocery’s biggest players.
Wendy's and Pringles Launch Spicy Chicken Sandwich-Flavored Chips
The potato chip company launched the new flavor this week based on Wendy’s ever-popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich and is using the same spices.
Producer Scott Rudin Accused by Former Staff of Being Mentally and Physically Abusive
Former staffers for film and theater producer Scott Rudin allege that he was physically and mentally abusive during the time(s) that they worked for him.
Hasbro Relaunching Mr. Potato Head as Gender-Neutral Toy
Hasbro has announced that Mr. Potato Head, the beloved 'Toy Story'-featuring spud, will be replaced with a gender-neutral ‘Potato Head’ later this year.
Oklahoma Triple Murder Suspect Confesses to Cooking Victim’s Heart With Potatoes
An Oklahoma man accused of murdering three people confessed to cooking one victim’s heart in a skillet with potatoes, according to law enforcement.
Belgians Are Being Asked to Eat More Fries as COVID-19 Creates Potato Surplus
As the world tries to fend off a global pandemic, Belgians are been called to duty.
Idaho Farm Hands Out Two Million Potatoes for Free Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The farm has a surplus of potatoes now that many grocery stores and restaurants have shuttered.
America Could Be Facing a French Fry Shortage Soon
Thanks to awfully cold and wet weather in the United States and Canada, potato crops had difficulty growing.
Florida Man Accused of Trying to Hide His Meth in a Box of 'Hot, Fresh Potato Wedges'
The 48-year-old was arrested Saturday, following a car search in Hillsborough County.
Watch Tierra Whack Unleash a New Freestyle
Tierra Whack joins Tim Westwood to talk the potato-centered "Unemployed" video, her approach to branding, and much more.
What the Hell Is Going on With Hilarious Pringles Knockoff Prongles?
With flavors like Salt and Potato, what's not to love?
Two People Are Suing Wise Foods for Selling Half-Empty Bags of Chips
Wise Foods, a large East Coast distributor of potato chips, is being sued for selling half-empty bags of chips to unsuspecting consumers.
Someone Is Sending Personalized Potatoes To a Bunch Of NBA Players
Someone is sending personalized potatoes to a handful of players around the NBA.
Maybe POTATO Ate Itself
If the revolution won't be televised, it damn sure should be fired across broadband Internet connections, right? That's what we thought back in Februa
10 YouTube Channels You Should Know
Over the last five years or so, listening to music has never been easier. Instead of going to iTunes or Amazon and previewing tracks, one just has to
Watch DJ Enferno Recreate His Remix of Will Brennan's "RNR"
Usually, A-Trak is using his "Short Cuts" series to show off his turntable routines, preferably over EDM tracks. For the fourth installment, he called in DJ Enferno to knock out a sick live rendition of his remix of Will Brennan's "RNR." In his own slick style, Enferno pulls off a routine most DJs can only dream of knocking out.
The Pass - "Without Warning (Amtrac Remix)"
As the groundswell around channels like THUMP, POTATOwillEATyou, and all other CapsLocked and semi-CapsLocked EDM content channels continues to build,
Listen to Major Lazer's Workout Mix
For the fifth edition of POTATO's guest mix series, Walshy Fire stepped up to represent Major Lazer with this special "Workout Mix." Walshy goes in, dropping a number of Major Lazer edits of tunes by Popcaan, Mavado, and Bunji Garlin, as well as fresh beats from Baauer, The Partysquad, GTA, Yellow Claw, and DJ Snake. You might need to throw the headband on and get your sweat on to this.