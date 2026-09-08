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Pras ft. Mya and Ol Dirty Bastard - "Ghetto Superstar (Goshfather & Jinco x Sasha Grey Remix)"
You know what's outstanding? When a remixed classic does what you were hoping for and doesn't butcher the original. In fact, in an M. Night Shyamalan-esque twist that could only come from Goshfather & Jinco teaming up with Sasha Grey, this track actually has a little bit for everyone. Interestingly enough, even though both parties bring a festival electro vibe to the table, it's the distinctly deep house kick that made me want to share this song.
PREMIERE: Casino Gold - "Sunbeams" EP
New school deep / disco house aficionados, Casino Gold, are back with a new EP this week and it's everything you want it to be. If you caught Casino G
PREMIERE: Astronauts, etc. - "Gravity (Saux Remix)"
It's Wednesday and on Wednesdays I like to spread on the velvety ear butter real thick. That's why today we've got a very special premiere for you via
Young & Sick - "Ghost Of A Chance (RAC Mix)"
Don't let the slow start throw you off, RAC is packing some classic disco heat in their most recent release of Young & Sick's "Ghost of a Chance." The original rendition is a haunting (pun entirely intended) tale of the struggle one might run into when letting go of someone they've lost. Check the video, which perfectly illustrates this feeling, and drives home the wistful lyricism for those in the mood for some rainy day downer music to accompany Chance the Rapper's latest release.
James Bay - "Let It Go (Bearson Remix)"
It's kind of amazing to me that Oslo, Norway is home to one of the most talented up-and-coming tropical house producers at the moment. But no matter w
A Day in the Desert is The next Burning Man
It's not frequented by Silicon Valley CEOs or potentially owned by a rap mogul. Tickets won't sell out in five minutes, and you don't have to prep your art car all year to survive it. But for those of us who didn't make it to the playa this year (or ever) and can't get a week off work (without quitting) there's a shining beacon of hope a few hours west of LA and it's called A Day in the Desert.
Chris Malinchak ft. MNEK - "Happiness"
I think I speak for white people everywhere when I say THANK GOD Chris Malinchak gave us another love song to obsess over for the next few months. It'
PREMIERE: Sunrise Highway - "Pick Up the Pieces"
If you're looking for a little post-disco soul to ease your way into the weekend, we've got your medicine right here with Sunrise Highway's "Pick Up the Pieces" and an accompanying video premiere. If you haven't had a chance to check out this disco trio, you might want to sample the vibe now as they're getting love from the likes of disco legend Nile Rogers and just pumped out a five-track EP on Tensnake's True Romance Records.
Download The Magician's "Magic Tape #45"
After a month long hiatus, The Magician is back with his September edition of the Magic Tape series. If you're a fan, then you already know to hit tha
Botnek & 3LAU - "Vikings (Bixel Boys Remix)"
#FREELIFE aficionados and rising LA icons, The Bixel Boys, came out swinging once again with a huge remix of Botnek and 3LAU's audacious house banger,
Baio - "ON&ON&ON&ON"
If you're a fan of the smoother side of Vampire Weekend and haven't been turned onto bass player Chris Baio's side project, Baio, then his new tune "ON&ON&ON&ON" is a great place to start. Premiered several days ago on THUMP, Baio's latest is the title track off his forthcoming EP. Which, if the last two are any evidence of what we can expect, will be extremely kick ass. Keep an eye out for the ON&ON&ON&ON EP, dropping September 29.
Timmy Trumpet ft. Savage - "Freaks"
Call me a sucker for horns or call me a little overly nostalgic for the dude who wrote my party anthem when I was 18, but Savage came in hot on this T
PREMIERE: ZHU - "Faded (Lido Remix ft. Mayo)"
Your favorite new rapper out of the windy city is back this week with a new tune and a video to accompany it. Mayo, who you might recognize as a hip-h
Oliver - "Fast Forward"
Oliver never ceases to amaze me with their ability to make a massive, bass driven, funky, festival track sound like it could also be played in the confines of a sweaty club in London. Their latest track Fast Forward is no exception, and as the first tune off their forthcoming Light Years Away EP, it's a statement that the duo is far from slumping with their sophomore release on Fool's Gold.
PREMIERE: TJH87 ft. Gamble & Burke - "Good Life"
Just in time for whatever weekend weirds you've got planned, or even if you crack your first cold dog at 11:00 AM on this fine August day, TJH87 is co
Ryn Weaver - "Promises"
Well, Ryn Weaver is back and we're still crushing hard. With her first and only song sitting comfortably around 1.3 million SoundCloud plays and no marketing other than a grassroots love for her music and an intrinsic understanding of self promotion, it would be an understatement to say she's been turning heads lately.
I Rode in a Hot Air Balloon With Dada Life
A little over a week ago I was sitting at work, slugging down coffee and mindlessly knocking out emails when I ran across a fresh one from DAD's fearl
PREMIERE: We Are Castor - "Invade & Disco"
If you got the chance to catch the premiere of the title track off this album, then you know we're really psyched to have the opportunity to share it