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Cage Potato Presents: 12 Photos of Kailin Curran, the UFC's Hottest New Prospect
Kailin Curran is one of the UFC prospects that you need to keep an eye on.
Cage Potato Presents: 26 Amazing MMA Ring Girl GIFs That You Probably Haven't Seen Before
Cage Potato just put together a huge GIF gallery that features 26 MMA ring girl GIFs that you likely haven't come across in the past.
Cage Potato Presents: 25 MMA Reaction GIFs for All Occasions
Cage Potato just put together a list of 25 MMA reaction GIFs that are perfect for any occasion.
Cage Potato Presents: What MMA Needs to Learn From the Precedent of Boxing
Relax and take notes, MMA.
Cage Potato Presents: The 8 Most Brutal Self-Inflicted Knockouts in MMA History
Stop hurting yourselves, guys.
Cage Potato Presents: MMA Fighters Transitioning to Pro Wrestling
The good, the bad, and the ugly.
Cage Potato Presents: MMA Fighter Lyoto Machida Agrees to Drink a Reporter's Urine
This is very, very disgusting.
Cage Potato Presents: A History of MMA Fighters Dating Adult Film Stars
They can't get enough.
Watch a Hot MMA Ring Girl Do Impressions (Video)
What a great way to start your long weekend.
Cage Potato Presents: 27 Signs You've Been an MMA Fan Too Long
How many of these apply to you?