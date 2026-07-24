Posthumous Albums

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LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Posthumous Nipsey Hussle Album to Be a Collaboration With Bino Rideaux

The album's first single "Reckless," dropped ahead of the project's release, slated for this summer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams163 days ago
Album cover featuring a person in a long coat standing in water with a dramatic cloudy sky and a large moon behind. Two red vinyl records are beside it.
Music

Juice WRLD "Fighting Demons" Vinyl: How to Buy

The late rapper's 2021 studio album is available now on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff195 days ago
Album cover of Juice WRLD's "Goodbye & Good Riddance" with two colorful vinyl records displayed.
Music

Juice WRLD "Legends Never Die" 5th Anniversary Zoetrope Vinyl: How to Buy

Five years after its release, the posthumous album received an exclusive zoetrope vinyl edition available now on Complex.

Complex Staff201 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Questlove attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 08: Singer/Songwriter D'Angelo performs with his band The Vanguard at Club Nokia on June 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Questlove Confirms Posthumous D’Angelo Album Is Coming Soon

The musician and producer said the project will stick to the D'Angelo formula while looking towards the "future."

Jaelani Turner-Williams257 days ago
(L) Suzette Quintanilla at an event with a black outfit. (R) Selena, circa 1994, with red lipstick and earrings.
Music

Selena’s Sister Says She Was Too Lost in Her Grief to ‘Care’ About 'Dreaming of You' Album

Suzette Quintanilla announced a remastered, 30th-anniversary edition of "Dreaming of You" will be released on vinyl, CD, and cassette in July.

Alex Ocho424 days ago
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SZA, winner of the R&B Song of the Year, R&B Album of the Year, and R&B Artist of the Year awards, poses in the press room at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California/Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage during the Smokers Club Festival at The Queen Mary on April 29, 2018 in Long Beach, California.
Music

SZA Says She’s ‘Grateful’ for Mac Miller Who 'Saw Something in Me Before Most'

SZA appears on "DJ's Chord Organ" on Miller's second posthumous album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams555 days ago
Cover art for Mac Miller's 'Balloonerism' album
Music

Stream Mac Miller's Second Posthumous Album 'Balloonerism' f/ SZA

The 14-track project includes features by SZA and Mac's alter-ego Delusional Thomas.

Joshua Espinoza557 days ago
MARTINDALE, TX - JULY 22: Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage during Float Fest at Cool River Ranch on July 22, 2017 in Martindale, Texas.
Music

Stream Previously-Unreleased Mac Miller Track "5 Dollar Pony Rides"

Recorded in 2014, the song will appear on posthumous Miller album 'Balloonerism.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams564 days ago
OG Maco
Music

Posthumous OG Maco Album Released With Proceeds Going to His Family

'Legends Live Forever 2' is a follow-up to his 2019 project with Kino Beats.

Trey Alston573 days ago
DMX album cover "Let Us Pray: Chapter X" featuring DMX with a contemplative expression, wearing a watch and earrings.
Music

Listen to DMX's Posthumous Album 'Let Us Pray: Chapter X'

The project includes features from Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike, MC Lyte, and Terrace Martin.

tara mahadevan591 days ago
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Split image of Juice WRLD and Nicki Minaj.
Music

Listen to Juice WRLD and Nicki Minaj's "All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)"

"What a phenomenon he was & still is," Nicki wrote about the late rapper. "My goodness it's the talent for me. Wow. Wow. Wow."

Jose Martinez620 days ago
Rich Homie Quan 'Forever Going In"
Music

Stream Rich Homie Quan's Posthumous Album 'Forever Going In'

The 35-track project arrives on what would've been the rapper's 35th birthday.

Joshua Espinoza662 days ago
Person leaning on table with a mug & fruit, looking at camera, tattooed arms, plain background
Music

Mac Miller Song "The Quest" Available on Streaming for First Time

The track was previously exclusive to the 10th anniversary vinyl edition of 'Watching Movies with the Sound Off.'

tara mahadevan857 days ago
Music

Eazy-E‘s Son Lil Eazy-E Says AI Could Be Used to Release Music From His Late Father: 'Some Hidden Tracks Out There'

Eazy's son teased the release at the N.W.A rapper's street-naming ceremony in Compton this week.

Brad Callas974 days ago
Goodbye and Good Riddance anniversary edition
Music

Stream Juice WRLD's 'Goodbye & Good Riddance' Anniversary Edition With Two New Tracks

The album includes the records "No Good" and "Glo'd Up." In celebration of the album, the 999 Club is hosting a special pop-up event with exclusive merch.

Joshua Espinoza1166 days ago
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Timbaland onstage with bright lights
Music

Timbaland Previews AI ‘Collaboration’ That Sees Biggie's Voice Shout Out Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, Young Dolph

"I always wanted to work with Big, and I never got a chance to—until today,” Timbaland said as he previewed a track featuring an AI version of Biggie.

Mark Elibert1180 days ago
Tyler, the Creator attends PFW Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show
Music

Tyler, the Creator Calls Releasing Posthumous Music ‘F*cking Gross,’ Says His Will Forbids It

During a recent performance at The El Rey in Los Angeles, Tyler, the Creator told his fans they should never expect to see any posthumous releases from him.

Joe Price1187 days ago

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