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The late Juice WRLD has continued to make an impact on the music industry, as it's been revealed he posthumously earned 50 new RIAA certifications.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
With one of Mac Miller’s most beloved projects now finally on streaming, engineer Josh Berg revealed the late rapper didn't want to sign with Roc-A-Fella.Joe Price
Music
Pop Smoke’s Close Friend Mike Dee Speculates Most of Late Rapper’s Unreleased Music Has Been Used
There have been two posthumous Pop Smoke albums since his death in February 2020, and now a close friend has spoken on the likelihood of more.Joe Price