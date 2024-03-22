Mac Miller Song "The Quest" Available on Streaming for First Time

"He changed my life, like my perspective, and made me a better person," Staples on the YouTube series Back on Figg.

“He would sit there and teach me how to make sure I'm on beat, and like rap with certain energy. It took a long time,” Vince continued. “I was [there] every day with nothing else to do for, like, months, and he was teaching me how to rap on beat, how to project. I didn't know how to ad-lib, I didn't know what ad-libs was! I didn't know what a metronome was."

The pair released their first collaborative project Stolen Youth in 2013, just days after Miller first released Watching Movies with the Sound Off.

