Mac Miller Song "The Quest" Available on Streaming for First Time

Mac Miller's “The Quest” is now available to stream.
The track was initially exclusively released on the 10th-anniversary vinyl edition of Watching Movies with the Sound Off, which arrived last June via Rostrum Records. Now, the entire album can be streamed on DSPs in its entirety.
Miller produced “The Quest” under his pseudonym, Larry Fisherman, and the track includes a sample of Jon Brion’s score for the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The pair collaborated on Miller’s album Circles, which saw a posthumous release in 2020, a little over a year after the Pittsburgh rapper’s death.
Back in September, Vince Staples shared that Miller is the reason he knows how to “rap on beat.”
"He changed my life, like my perspective, and made me a better person," Staples on the YouTube series Back on Figg.
“He would sit there and teach me how to make sure I'm on beat, and like rap with certain energy. It took a long time,” Vince continued. “I was [there] every day with nothing else to do for, like, months, and he was teaching me how to rap on beat, how to project. I didn't know how to ad-lib, I didn't know what ad-libs was! I didn't know what a metronome was."
The pair released their first collaborative project Stolen Youth in 2013, just days after Miller first released Watching Movies with the Sound Off.
Listen to “The Quest” up top.