Posthumous Nipsey Hussle Album to Be a Collaboration With Bino Rideaux

Nipsey Hussle will soon have his first posthumous album out in the world.

On Friday (Feb. 13), the late rapper’s clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, announced that Los Angeles rapper Bino Rideaux will release a project he created with Hussle before the latter’s death.

The album’s first single, “Reckless,” was also released, while the LP, titled PROLIFIC, is slated to release this summer.

“Doubt who I was for a second, now I see it clearer and it is not a game,” raps the Victory Lap rapper on “Reckless.”