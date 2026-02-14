Music

Posthumous Nipsey Hussle Album to Be a Collaboration With Bino Rideaux

The album's first single "Reckless," dropped ahead of the project's release, slated for this summer.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET

Nipsey Hussle will soon have his first posthumous album out in the world.

On Friday (Feb. 13), the late rapper’s clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, announced that Los Angeles rapper Bino Rideaux will release a project he created with Hussle before the latter’s death.

The album’s first single, “Reckless,” was also released, while the LP, titled PROLIFIC, is slated to release this summer.

Doubt who I was for a second, now I see it clearer and it is not a game,” raps the Victory Lap rapper on “Reckless.”

The first Hussle and Rideaux project, titled No Pressure, was released in 2017. Hussle was tragically murdered two years later outside the former Marathon Clothing Store location in the Hyde Park/Crenshaw neighborhood on March 31, 2019. The Grammy-winning artist was 33 years old.

Since his death, Hussle’s posthumous vocals have been on songs with Jay-Z (“What It Feels Like”) and Big Sean (“Deep Reverence”).

The final single that Hussle released as a main artist during his lifetime was “Racks in the Middle” featuring Roddy Ricch. The song would win a Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 2020, one year after Hussle was nominated for Best Rap Album. The rapper would lose in that category to Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

On February 28, a sign dedication ceremony for Nipsey Hussle Square will be hosted at the southwest corner of Crenshaw and Slauson in Los Angeles. The rapper’s brother, Blacc Sam, also owns Marathon Burger, which has several locations in Los Angeles.

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