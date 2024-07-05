Plies Drops "Hawk Tuah" Song and It’s Actually Fire

Plies wasted no time bringing "Hawk Tuah" mania to a song.
In the Independence Day spirit, on Thursday (July 4), the Florida rapper released "Hawk Tuah," named after the latest viral saying, origniated by 21-year-old Nashville influencer, Hailey Welch.
In the viral video from Tim & Dee TV, Welch was interviewed with a friend, and both were asked to name "one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time."
"Oh, you gotta give hm that hawk tuah and spit on that thang," 21-year-old Welch responded. "You get me?"
The message resonated with Plies, who raps, "She just hit my line and say she wanna come through, I just hit her back and told her 'Pull up on me boo' / I been on that drank, it got me feeling rock too, told her when she come make sure to bring the hawk tuah."
No word on whether Welch has heard the song yet, as she's found represenation this month with management firm The Penthouse, per The Hollywood Reporter.
"Please don’t wake me. Two weeks ago it was just my Granny and me in itty bitty Belfast, Tennessee. Then I say something silly and now my life has changed. Isn’t God great?! Can’t wait for what’s ahead," Welch said in a statement.
Now that Welch is brushing shoulders with Shaquille O'Neal and has left her previous job at a spring box factory, we could soon hear her on the "Hawk Tuah" remix.