Plies Drops "Hawk Tuah" Song and It’s Actually Fire

The message resonated with Plies, who raps, "She just hit my line and say she wanna come through, I just hit her back and told her 'Pull up on me boo' / I been on that drank, it got me feeling rock too, told her when she come make sure to bring the hawk tuah."

No word on whether Welch has heard the song yet, as she's found represenation this month with management firm The Penthouse, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Please don’t wake me. Two weeks ago it was just my Granny and me in itty bitty Belfast, Tennessee. Then I say something silly and now my life has changed. Isn’t God great?! Can’t wait for what’s ahead," Welch said in a statement.

Now that Welch is brushing shoulders with Shaquille O'Neal and has left her previous job at a spring box factory, we could soon hear her on the "Hawk Tuah" remix.