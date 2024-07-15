Plies Tells to Joe Biden to ‘Show What Leadership Looks Like’ Following Trump Assassination Attempt

Plies has some advice for President Joe Biden in light of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
A Trump re-election campaign rally held on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania was interrupted after a gunman fired shots towards the former president, 78. He was immediately rushed out of the area by Secret Service agents with blood on his ear and face.
While the incident is currently under investigation, 48-year-old Plies shared a series of tweets encouraging President Biden, 81, to use the incident to turn attention to gun reform and ending the senseless violence caused by firearms.
“Dear @joebiden u’d be damn fool to slow down your campaign!” the rapper wrote on his X account on Sunday morning. “Use this moment to push the agenda u been pushing banning assault rifles & gun violence etc. chaos vs a steady hand! can’t run on hate & act surprise when it happens! unify the country & show what leadership looks like!”
“Dear @joebiden if the Republicans are moving forward with their convention! u should moving forward with your campaign!!! it’s just that simple!!!,” he wrote in a separate tweet.
“🗣️🗣️ @JoeBiden your job is to get the real story out to the american people top to bottom (whatever that maybe) asap. b/c Trump, Republicans & mainstream media has already framed the story how they want it to be. neither a creditable sources. political yes credible no!!,” he added.
It’s not the first time the Florida artist dedicated tweets to the sitting president.
Following Biden’s shaky performance at last month’s presidential debate, Plies shared a video on X saying he wanted to see President Biden “spank” Trump’s “little bad ass.”
"America is not trying to vote for Donald J. Trump. They hate him," said Plies in the nearly three minute video.
"They still not willing to jump ship with you off of your performance last night. They hate him, trust me when I tell you that. Joe, everybody tuned in last night to watch you spank his little bad ass. They tuned in to see you discipline him and you ain't discipline him last night. You might have talked to him and yelled at him a couple times but you aint spank his little bad ass last night like everybody wanted."
Take a look at the rest of the tweets from Plies tweets following former President Trump’s assassination attempt below.