Plies Tells to Joe Biden to ‘Show What Leadership Looks Like’ Following Trump Assassination Attempt

A shooting interrupted former President Donald Trump's re-election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon.

Jul 15, 2024
Ne-Yo in a black outfit and hat with a chain necklace stands on the left. Joe Biden speaks at a podium on the right
Prince Williams/Wireimage, Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images
Plies has some advice for President Joe Biden in light of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

A Trump re-election campaign rally held on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania was interrupted after a gunman fired shots towards the former president, 78. He was immediately rushed out of the area by Secret Service agents with blood on his ear and face.

Trump Says He’s ‘Fine’ After Getting Shot at Rally, Gunman and Audience Member Dead https://t.co/PMMWYrYVwE

— Complex (@Complex) July 14, 2024
Twitter: @Complex

While the incident is currently under investigation, 48-year-old Plies shared a series of tweets encouraging President Biden, 81, to use the incident to turn attention to gun reform and ending the senseless violence caused by firearms.

A tweet by Plies advising Joe Biden to slow down his campaign and focus on pushing agendas like banning assault rifles and unifying the country
@Plies

“Dear @joebiden u’d be damn fool to slow down your campaign!” the rapper wrote on his X account on Sunday morning. “Use this moment to push the agenda u been pushing banning assault rifles & gun violence etc. chaos vs a steady hand! can’t run on hate & act surprise when it happens! unify the country & show what leadership looks like!”

Tweet by Plies (@plies) addressed to Joe Biden, urging him to move forward with his campaign if Republicans are advancing with their convention
@Plies

“Dear @joebiden if the Republicans are moving forward with their convention! u should moving forward with your campaign!!! it’s just that simple!!!,” he wrote in a separate tweet.

Tweet by Plies addressing Joe Biden, stating mainstream media and Trump have framed the story and that political sources are not credible
@Plies

“🗣️🗣️ @JoeBiden your job is to get the real story out to the american people top to bottom (whatever that maybe) asap. b/c Trump, Republicans & mainstream media has already framed the story how they want it to be. neither a creditable sources. political yes credible no!!,” he added.

It’s not the first time the Florida artist dedicated tweets to the sitting president. 

Following Biden’s shaky performance at last month’s presidential debate, Plies shared a video on X saying he wanted to see President Biden “spank” Trump’s “little bad ass.”

"America is not trying to vote for Donald J. Trump. They hate him," said Plies in the nearly three minute video. 

Dear @joebiden & @KamalaHarris America Wanted To See U Spank His Lil Bad Azz!!! U Running Against The Little Bad Kid In The Neighborhood That Nobody Likes!!! America Needs To Hear U Say “I’m Willing To DIE To Save Democracy & Protect America From Donald J Trump! THE END! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sXHWiCPZUu

— Plies (@plies) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @plies

"They still not willing to jump ship with you off of your performance last night. They hate him, trust me when I tell you that. Joe, everybody tuned in last night to watch you spank his little bad ass. They tuned in to see you discipline him and you ain't discipline him last night. You might have talked to him and yelled at him a couple times but you aint spank his little bad ass last night like everybody wanted."

Take a look at the rest of the tweets from Plies tweets following former President Trump’s assassination attempt below. 

Tweet by Plies criticizing media and Republicans for framing Trump as a victim and strongman over the last 19-20 hours, amid allegations of being a felon and fraudster
@Plies
Tweet by @plies criticizing The Democrats for spending the last two weeks destroying a candidate publicly and then suspending campaign ads and commercials
@Plies
