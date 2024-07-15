Plies Tells to Joe Biden to ‘Show What Leadership Looks Like’ Following Trump Assassination Attempt

“🗣️🗣️ @JoeBiden your job is to get the real story out to the american people top to bottom (whatever that maybe) asap. b/c Trump, Republicans & mainstream media has already framed the story how they want it to be. neither a creditable sources. political yes credible no!!,” he added.

It’s not the first time the Florida artist dedicated tweets to the sitting president.

Following Biden’s shaky performance at last month’s presidential debate, Plies shared a video on X saying he wanted to see President Biden “spank” Trump’s “little bad ass.”

"America is not trying to vote for Donald J. Trump. They hate him," said Plies in the nearly three minute video.