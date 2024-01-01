Kirk Franklin Jokes That He Could Be Plies' 'Daddy'

Franklin tried to connect with his long lost "son" before, once Facetiming the "Shawty" rapper during a chat with Angela Yee in Oct. 2022. "I've been trying to reach out to you for the longest," Franklin told Plies in the clip below. "We gon' do something from Florida, right?"

"So me and my twin, we coming to Florida," Franklin added.

"And we twinnin' right now, forreal, forreal," Plies joked.

The year before, Plies came to Franklin's defense after a volatile call between the Father's Day artist and his eldest son, Kerrion, leaked online.

“That was not my dawg on that phone, that was me!” Plies joked on Twitter, claiming that Franklin's voice on the call was actually his own. "I gotta put my dawg on the album now 4real," he added. “He sounded just like me on that phone bih."