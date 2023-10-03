Plies Excitedly Pulls Up Britney Spears Lookalike on Stage, Tells Her to Dance to “Back That Azz Up”

Plies was able to revel in his Britney Spears fandom when a lookalike of the singer joined him on stage during a performance.

On Monday, Plies took to his Instagram with footage from the concert, showing himself and a fan he thought was the Princess of Pop. The Florida native embraced the fan and told the audience he thought Britney came to see him perform.

The woman's name turned out to be Tasha, and Plies told her the DJ was going to play a record, and she had to bust a move. Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up" glared throughout the venue, and Tasha did her best twerk attempt as the crowd cheered her on.

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 I Thought Brittney Had Popped Up On Me Bih But It Was Tasha," Plies captioned his post. "🤣🤣🤣🤣 Well Tasha We'll Turn Your Azz Up Too!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 That Got Damn Tasha Was Tryin To Get It Together!!!! 🤣🤣 (Thanks For Participating An Being A Good Sport)..🤣🤣🤣 #Plies #IGotMotion."