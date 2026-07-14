Pizza Hut Turns to ’90s Nostalgia Amid AI Push and Pending $2.7B Sale

The brand is betting that customers would rather relive the glory days of red vinyl booths, BOOK IT!, and Personal Pan Pizzas than chase the next tech trend.

According to USA Today , the pizza chain is leaning all the way into nostalgia with a new Throwback Value Menu, a limited-edition streetwear collection inspired by its classic uniforms, and an interactive rewards campaign built around the brand's biggest hits.

Just weeks after Yum! Brands agreed to sell Pizza Hut in two deals totaling $2.7 billion, the chain is reaching backward for its next big move.

Beginning July 14, fans can build their own version of the old Pizza Hut buffet with menu items starting at $3, including a $10 one-topping Stuffed Crust Pizza, $3 Personal Pan Pizzas, $4 Breadsticks, and Cinnamon Sticks. The company is also introducing Triple Cheese Mac and S'mores Sticks while partnering with New York streetwear label Dinner Service NY on a capsule collection inspired by vintage Pizza Hut uniforms, classic logos, and BOOK IT! memorabilia.

Hut Rewards members will also get access to "Back to the Hut," an in-app trivia experience packed with exclusive rewards and collectibles.

Over the past year, Pizza Hut's retro "Pizza Hut Classic" restaurants have quietly become some of the chain's hottest attractions. Instead of futuristic redesigns, these locations resurrect stained-glass lamps, salad bars, checkered tablecloths, and the unmistakable look of the dine-in Pizza Huts that dominated suburban America in the '80s and '90s.

"Our most iconic menu items have stood the test of time because fans never stopped loving them," Pizza Hut Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Friebe said in a statement. "With the Throwback Value Menu, we're bringing those favorites together at great value" while celebrating "everything people love about Pizza Hut."

The nostalgia campaign arrives alongside Yum’s broader technology push. Yum spent much of the past year promoting artificial intelligence as the future of the business, unveiling AI initiatives with NVIDIA and pushing technology deeper into restaurant operations.