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Navy Nike SB x Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Navy' Nike SB x Air Jordan 4

The next Nike SB x Jordan 4 colorway drops in March.

Victor Deng503 days ago
April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low Friends & Family
Sneakers

April Skateboards Has a Friends & Family Version of Its Nike SB Collab

Founder Shane O'Neill shares first look at exclusive colorway.

Brandon Richard903 days ago
Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple Release Date BQ6817-500
Sneakers

The Nike SB Dunk Low 'Court Purple' Returns This Month

Jordan-inspired colorway was last available in 2021.

Brandon Richard915 days ago
Shop Makes Customers Crush Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low Boxes
Sneakers

Shop Makes Customers Crush "Powerpuff Girls" Nike Dunk Boxes

In an attempt to discourage resellers.

Brandon Richard942 days ago
Nike SB Dunk Low 'Wheat Mocha' BQ6817 204 Pair
Sneakers

'Wheat' Nike SB Dunks Are Releasing Again

Just in time for fall.

Brandon Richard999 days ago
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Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Banned T-Shirt
Sneakers

Nike Cancels Crenshaw Skate Club SB Shirt, Product Pulled at Last Minute

The call was made on the day the shirt was mean to be released.

Brandon Richard1076 days ago
Nike SB Dunk Low 'Be True' DX5933 900 Pair
Sneakers

There's Another 'Be True' Nike SB Dunk Coming

Images of a new 'Be True' Nike SB Dunk Low have emerged and the sneaker is set to release in November 2022. Find the release details of the shoe here.

Victor Deng1342 days ago
Nike SB Dunk Low 'Dodgers' DO9395 400 Pair
Sneakers

Dodger Blue Covers This New Nike SB Dunk Low

The Nike SB Dunk Low Los Angeles Dodgers features a team-inspired white and blue colorway, along with symbols that connect the shoe to the legendary franchise.

Brandon Richard1398 days ago
Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid 2022 (Side)
Sneakers

Supreme's New Nike SB Blazers Release Thursday

Supreme is bringing back its Nike SB Blazer collaboration in a new black-based colorway along with a denim iteration. Both pairs drop on Sept. 8.

Brandon Richard1410 days ago
Faust x Nike SB Dunk High DH7755 001 Pair
Sneakers

Faust's Nike SB Dunk Collab Releases This Week

Nike SB has teamed up with New York-based artist Faust for a special SB Dunk High collab coming soon. Click here for a first look and the release details.

Victor Deng1421 days ago
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FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High DH7778 100 Pair
Sneakers

FroSkate's Nike SB Dunk Collab Has a New Release Date

FroSkate and Nike have a new SB Dunk High collab dropping in August 2022. Click here for an official look at the collab along with the release info.

Victor Deng1433 days ago
Why So Sad? x Nike SB Bruin High Pair
Sneakers

Why So Sad? x Nike Bruin High Collab Surfaces

Images of the Why So Sad? x Nike SB Bruin High collab have emerged. Click here for an official look at the forthcoming collab along with the release info.

Victor Deng1456 days ago
Nike SB Dunk High San Francisco Giants Release Date
Sneakers

The San Francisco Giants Are the Latest Team to Get a Nike SB Dunk

The San Francisco Giants Nike SB Dunk High pays homage to the Bay Area's favorite team with a corresponding color scheme and franchise-specific details.

Brandon Richard1572 days ago
Nike SB Dunk Low Cherry Release Date DM0807-600 Pair
Sneakers

This Nike SB Dunk Low Is Cherry Flavored

In celebration of 4/20, Nike SB is expected to release the Nike SB Dunk 'Fruit Pack,' including the 'Cherry' Nike SB Dunk Low inspired by the cherry strain.

Brandon Richard1583 days ago
Nike SB Ishod Wair
Sneakers

Ishod Wair Finally Got His Own Signature Nike SB Sneaker

Pro skater Ishod Wair received his first signature skate shoe with Nike SB and we spoke to him about what went into the design and what the process was like.

Zachary Harris1646 days ago
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Nike SB Ishod Wair Signature Shoe
Sneakers

Ishod Wair Gets His Own Nike SB Signature Shoe

Nike SB pro skater Ishod Wair's first signature shoe, the Nike SB Ishod Wair, will make its debut in January 2022. Find the release info here.

Victor Deng1652 days ago

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