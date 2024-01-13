The Nike SB Dunk Low 'Court Purple' Returns This Month

Jordan-inspired colorway was last available in 2021.

Jan 13, 2024
Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple Release Date BQ6817-500 Pair
Nike
Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple Release Date BQ6817-500 Pair
Nike

Last available in 2021, the "Court Purple" Nike SB Dunk Low is returning somewhat unexpectedly to kick off the new year.

Taking cues from the "Black Toe" Air Jordan 1, this SB Dunk Low features a white leather base, purple and black overlays, a black interior, white midsole, and purple outsole. A similar "Classic Green" make-up was also released in 2021 and a true "Black Toe" colorway was produced as a sample, but never released to the public.

According to the SNKRS app, the "Court Purple" SB Dunk Low will be released for $115 on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Nike SB Dunk Low "Court Purple"
Release Date: 01/27/24
Style #: BQ6817-500
Price: $115

Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple Release Date BQ6817-500 Profile
Nike
Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple Release Date BQ6817-500 Medial
Nike
Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple Release Date BQ6817-500 Top
Nike
Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple Release Date BQ6817-500 Heel
Nike
Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple Release Date BQ6817-500 Sole
Nike
Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple Release Date BQ6817-500 Toe Detail
Nike
Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple Release Date BQ6817-500 Heel Detail
Nike
Nike SkateboardingNike SB Dunk LowNike Sb Dunk

Latest in Sneakers