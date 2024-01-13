The Nike SB Dunk Low 'Court Purple' Returns This Month

Last available in 2021, the "Court Purple" Nike SB Dunk Low is returning somewhat unexpectedly to kick off the new year.

Taking cues from the "Black Toe" Air Jordan 1, this SB Dunk Low features a white leather base, purple and black overlays, a black interior, white midsole, and purple outsole. A similar "Classic Green" make-up was also released in 2021 and a true "Black Toe" colorway was produced as a sample, but never released to the public.

According to the SNKRS app, the "Court Purple" SB Dunk Low will be released for $115 on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Nike SB Dunk Low "Court Purple"

Release Date: 01/27/24

Style #: BQ6817-500

Price: $115