Shop Makes Customers Crush "Powerpuff Girls" Nike Dunk Boxes

In an attempt to discourage resellers.

Dec 17, 2023
Crooks Skate Shop
Crooks Skate Shop

While the sneaker resale market appears to be leveling out a bit, 'high heat' releases such as the Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Lows are still coveted enough to command a premium price on the second-hand market. With that, shops are faced with the dilemma of local and regular customers being pushed back by profit-minded resellers on release day, so they're coming up with gimmick drops to make things fair.

One of those shops is Riverside-based Crooks Skate Shop, which recently conducted two separate raffles for the "Powerpuff" Girls Dunks. According to NikeSBorNothing, one 'normal' raffle allowed customers to walk out with their purchased shoes as they typically would, while the other called for buyers to smash their shoe box and wear the shoes out of the store. Shoes without boxes generally resell for less money and resale platforms such as StockX require a box to make a sale.

NikeSBorNothing adds that the experiment was only somewhat successful—the shop reports that entries were about 50/50 between resellers and customers who wanted to keep the shoes, though it's unclear how that determination was made.

