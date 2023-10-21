'Wheat' Nike SB Dunks Are Releasing Again

Anyone with fashion sense will tell you that "wheat" footwear is an appropriate year-round option, but the style is most often associated with fall. With that in mind, Nike typically rolls out a bevy of its buttery gold "Flax" sneakers around this time each year, a tradition they appear to be upholding in 2020.

In addition to the Air Force 1, Nike is releasing a "Wheat Mocha" take on the SB Dunk Low. Similarly, the shoe arrives sporting a golden brown suede upper, offset by a dark brown midsole and finished off with a gum rubber outsole.

While a release date for the "Wheat Mocha" Dunks hasn't been announced, expect a drop in the coming weeks at nike.com and skate shops for $100.

UPDATE (10/21): After releasing back in 2021, Nike has confirmed on SNKRS that the "Wheat" SB Dunk Low colorway is releasing again on Nov. 3 via the app for $115. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.

Nike SB Dunk Low "Wheat"

Release Date: 11/03/23

Style #: BQ6817-204

Price: $100