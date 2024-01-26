April Skateboards Has a Friends & Family Version of Its Nike SB Collab

Last November, April Skateboards teamed up with Nike Skateboarding to release one of the year's must-have collaborations. Void of contrived storytelling, the co-branded Nike SB Dunk Lows were delivered in a clean package of teal suede, white mesh, chromed-out branding, and an icy outsole, described as falling in line with the brand's ethos of looking toward the future. For Friends & Family, including April founder Shane O'Neill, there's an exclusive second colorway that surfaced earlier today.

Spotted on O'Neill's Instagram, the F&F April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low features the same look as the retail version, but with pink suede in place of teal. O'Neill also shared several videos of him skating in a pair.