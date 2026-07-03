Nike Sb

Nike SB is a skateboarding sneaker line launched by Nike in 2002 to serve the skate community. It features performance technologies like Zoom Air cushioning and padded tongues, with standout models such as the Dunk Low SB known for its grippy soles and reinforced toe caps that enhance board feel and durability. Early endorsements from skateboarders like Paul Rodriguez helped Nike SB merge functional skate gear with streetwear style. Its defining feature is the focus on rider-driven design, with collaborations that incorporate direct feedback from pro skaters to improve performance and comfort. Fans return because Nike SB balances technical innovation with authentic skate culture, making it a staple not only in skateparks but also in sneaker collections that value both utility and style.

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'Flax' Nike SB Air Force 1 Low
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The 'Flax' Nike SB Air Force 1 Releases in June

Here's how to buy the 'Flax' Nike SB Air Force 1 Low.

Victor Deng49 days ago
'What The' Nike SB Dunk Low
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Brendan Dunne63 days ago
The Best Star Wars Sneakers of All Time, Ranked
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The Best 'Star Wars' Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

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Zac Dubasik74 days ago
Nike SB Skate Season 3
Sneakers

Nike SB Rolls Out Iconic Sneakers and Challenges in Skate. Season 3

Skate. Season 3 brings new gear and classic challenges.

Darius Osborne92 days ago
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Sneakers

The Best TV and Movie Sneaker Collabs of All Time, Ranked

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Zac Dubasik98 days ago
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Nike SB Air Force 1 'Light Orewood Brown'
Sneakers

Nike SB Air Force 1 Low: Everything You Need to Know

The Nike SB Air Force 1 Low releases in April.

Victor Deng108 days ago
'Triple Black' Nike SB Air Force 1
Sneakers

The Nike SB Air Force 1 Surfaces in 'Triple Black'

Here's an official look at the all-black Nike SB Air Force 1 Low.

Victor Deng114 days ago
Supreme Nike Collaborations
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Ranking All of Supreme's Nike Collaborations, From Worst to Best

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Matt Welty133 days ago
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Sneakers

How to Buy Supreme's Nike SB Air Max2 CB 94 Collabs

The three Supreme x Nike SB Air Max2 CB 94 Low colorways drop this week.

Victor Deng137 days ago
Best Rock Metal Sneaker Collabs, Iron Maiden x Nike SB Dunk High, Korn, Grateful Dead x Oregon x Nike Air Max 90, Deftones
Sneakers

The Best Rock and Metal Sneaker Collabs of All Time, Ranked

Deftones x Nike? Korn x Adidas? Grateful Dead x Nike SB? Here are our picks for the best rock and metal sneakers.

Zac Dubasik170 days ago
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'Year of the Horse' Kobe 8
Sneakers

'Year of the Horse' Nike Kobe 8, 'Medium Olive' Jordan 1, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

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Victor Deng171 days ago
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Zac Dubasik176 days ago
'81 Points' Nike Kobe 1
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The '81 Points' Nike Kobe 1 headlines this week's best releases.

Victor Deng178 days ago
'Anthracite' Nike SB Air Max 95
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'Anthracite' Nike SB Air Max 95 Is Releasing This Month

Here's how to buy the 'Anthracite' Nike SB Air Max 95.

Victor Deng188 days ago

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