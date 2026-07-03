Neymar

Neymar is a Brazilian professional soccer player celebrated for his exceptional dribbling, quick footwork, and inventive attacking play. He rose to international fame at Santos FC, where he won the Copa Libertadores, before becoming a key figure at Barcelona (wearing number 11) and Paris Saint-Germain (wearing number 10), shaping modern forward play with his flair and technical skill. His influence extends beyond the pitch through a signature line of Puma cleats that emphasize speed and agility, mirroring his playing style. Fans engage deeply with his dynamic social media presence and limited-edition merchandise drops, which highlight his unique blend of Brazilian street culture and global soccer trends, reinforcing his status as a cultural icon in the sport.

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SANTOS, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 7: Neymar Junior of Santos looks on during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Santos and Cruzeiro at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on December 7,
Sports

Neymar Weeps With Joy After Finding Out He Made Brazil’s World Cup Roster

Neymar was thrilled to learn he would once again be representing Brazil in the World Cup.

Mark Elibert58 days ago
NEYMAR in new skims ad
Style

Neymar Stars in Campaign for SKIMS' First Menswear Collection

Photographer Donna Trope again provides the campaign imagery for SKIMS' latest drop, which this time sees the brand moving into the menswear space.

Trace William Cowen997 days ago
Neymar Jr. x Puma Collection
Sneakers

Neymar's First Puma Collection Is Dropping Soon

Neymar Jr. is releasing his first collection with Puma, which consists of special Wild Rider shoes and matching apparel. Find the official release details here.

Victor Deng1752 days ago
Neymar Brazil
Sneakers

Neymar Says Nike Is Lying About Split Over Sexual Assault Investigation

Nike cut ties with soccer star Neymar after he allegedly sexually assaulted an employee in 2016, according to documents reviewed by Wall Street Journal.

Brandon Richard1876 days ago
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles
Sports

'Forbes' Reveals 2021's Highest Paid Athletes

LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo made the list, alongside superstars like Dak Prescott Kevin Durant, Tom Brady, Lewis Hamilton, and Roger Federer.

Xavier Hamilton1891 days ago
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Neymar gets upset following PSG's 1 0 loss to Bayern Munich.
Sports

Fans React to Inconsolable Neymar After PSG Loses Champions League Final to Bayern Munich

After a tough 1-0 loss by PSG to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions Final, the emotional response of Neymar became fodder for social media.

Gavin Evans2153 days ago
LeBron James and Kevin Durant
Sports

These Are the Highest-Paid Athletes in the World According to 'Forbes'

On Friday, 'Forbes' released its annual list of the highest-paid professional athletes in the world, and there have been some changes from last year's list.

Joe Price2239 days ago
kobe tribute
Sports

NBA Players, Teams, and More Mourn and Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant During Sunday's Games

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

tara mahadevan2363 days ago
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers
Sports

These Are the Highest-Paid Athletes in the World, According to 'Forbes'

LeBron James, Lionel Messi, and Russell Wilson, are among Forbes' highest paid athletes.

Xavier Hamilton2592 days ago
neymar
Sports

Woman Who Accused Neymar of Sexual Assault Gives First TV Interview

Najila Trindade spoke about her encounter with Neymar.

Kyle Shokeye2597 days ago
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Neymar
Sports

Neymar Accused of Raping a Woman in Paris Hotel (UPDATE)

The athlete's father says his son was set up.

Joshua Espinoza2602 days ago
Nike Shox R4 'Neymar' Collection
Sneakers

Nike Unveils Neymar's Shox R4s

New images have surfaced that provide a better look at Neymar's special colorway of the Nike Shox R4. Check out all of the latest photos here.

Mike DeStefano2613 days ago
Neymar
Sports

Neymar Apologizes for Punching Heckler

Neymar Jr. has landed himself in hot water after a video showed him supposedly punching a heckling fan, leaving the victim with a bloody nose and lip.

Joe Price2635 days ago
LeBron James, PJ Tucker, Serena Williams
Sneakers

The Most Influential Athletes in Sneakers Right Now

LeBron James? PJ Tucker? Michael Jordan? Who's the most influential athlete in sneaker culture right now? We break down their impact.

Matt Welty2666 days ago

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