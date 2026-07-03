Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho is a Brazilian soccer legend celebrated for his extraordinary dribbling, inventive playmaking, and infectious joy on the field. He was born Ronaldo de Assis Moreira on March 21, 1980, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Rising to global fame in the early 2000s, he starred for FC Barcelona and the Brazil national team, where his flair and precision redefined the attacking midfielder role. His ability to blend creativity with clinical finishing influenced a generation of players and reshaped how modern soccer approaches offensive play. Fans return to Ronaldinho’s legacy because of his unique blend of artistry and spontaneity, which turned matches into memorable spectacles. His signature moves—most notably the elastico dribble and no-look passes—became defining moments that shaped youth soccer culture and highlight reels worldwide. Ronaldinho remains a symbol of soccer’s creative spirit, inspiring players to value imagination as much as technique.

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Here's a guide to everything sneaker-related surrounding World Cup 2018, which will dominate sports conversations from now until the Finals on July 15 in Russia. Hopefully, we'll convert you or, at the very least, give you a better understanding of the world's favorite game.
Matt Welty

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Sneakers

The First YouTube Video to Get a Million Views Was Made by Nike

Ronaldinho and Nike made history a decade ago.

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