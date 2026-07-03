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Yaya Mayweather
Sports

Yaya Mayweather Ponders ‘Getting a Job for Fun’ Due to Boredom: ‘Why Not?’

Yaya's father, Floyd Mayweather, has a reported net worth of $400 million.

tara mahadevan168 days ago
Keke Palmer smiles in a light blue outfit, standing in front of a floral arrangement.
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Jokes About Being a 'Nepo Mom,' Says She Already Has Son’s Career 'Worked Out'

Keke Palmer is already thinking far ahead when it comes to her son’s future,

Mark Elibert191 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Sabrina Carpenter Just Thanked God for 'Nepo Babies' — Here's Why

From chart-topping hits to collabs with legends, Carpenter’s star power now spans generations.

Maggie Ekberg400 days ago
Ava Phillippe has got in on the 'Holy Airball' trend.
Pop Culture

Celebrity Kids Are Taking Over the 'Holy Airball' Trend

Among those who have participated in the TikTok trend include the children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

Jaelani Turner-Williams411 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger smiling, standing together at an event. Arnold is in a dark suit, Patrick in a brown suit.
Pop Culture

Patrick Schwarzenegger Shuts Down Nepo Baby Label: ‘I’ve Had 10 Years of Acting Classes’

Patrick Schwarzenegger appears in the latest season of HBO's smash series 'The White Lotus.'

tara mahadevan506 days ago
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Julez Smith at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in in Elmont, New York.
Style

Juelz Smith Says Being From a Famous Family Opens 'Doors,' But Understands 'Nepo Baby' Label

The model and son of Solange doesn't think that being from a famous family is "a positive or a negative."

Jaelani Turner-Williams518 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Phoenix Brown and Mel B attend Cirque du Soleil's "LUZIA" premiere at Royal Albert Hall on January 13, 2022 in London, England.
Music

Mel B's Daughter Phoenix Says Nepo Babies Face 'Hate' and 'Jealousy'

Mel B's oldest daughter, Phoenix Brown, weighed in on 'nepo babies,' calling the term "toxic."

Jaelani Turner-Williams555 days ago
Barack Obama and daughters
Pop Culture

Barack Obama Says Daughters Want Success Without Leveraging Last Name

In 2023, Barack's daughter Malia chose not to be credited as an Obama in her directorial film debut.

tara mahadevan624 days ago
Saweetie poses in a sleeveless, black dress next to an ornate wall fountain with a lion head spout
Music

Saweetie Says She Hates ‘Nepo Baby Narrative,' Recalls Making 'Car Rap Videos' Before Being Discovered

The Oakland rapper's celebrity family includes Gabrielle Union, Zaytoven, MC Hammer, and Willie Harper.

tara mahadevan746 days ago
Stephen A. Smith in a light-colored blazer and tie sits on stage, looking focused
Sports

Stephen A. Smith on Role Nepotism Played in Lakers Drafting Bronny James

The ESPN commentator is reminding basketball fans that nepotism has been rampant in the NBA for years.

Brad Callas748 days ago
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Emma Roberts and George Clooney at separate events, with Emma wearing a sleeveless top and George in a dark blazer
Pop Culture

Emma Roberts on ‘Nepo Baby’ Criticism Unfairly Targeting Women: ‘Why Is No One Calling Out George Clooney?’

The 33-year-old actress—whose aunt is Julia Roberts and dad is Eric Roberts—argued against the stigma about working in Hollywood with family connections.

Alex Ocho750 days ago

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