NBA YoungBoy Takes Shot at PlaqueBoyMax After Song Critique: 'I Ain't Gone Play With You'

NBA YoungBoy isn’t in the mood to hear negative opinions about his new song “HeadTap” — at least if those opinions come from PlaqueBoyMax.

On Friday (Feb. 20) Top took a shot at Max with a post on X, following the streamer’s admission while watching the “HeadTap” video that “I don’t like this, I don’t fuck with this,” despite the fact that, lately, “YoungBoy ain’t been missing for me.”

The rapper responded viciously.

“Plaq you a bitch!!” he wrote. “You could’ve been reacted and said you ain’t like that song you just do li hoe shit like a girl sit this one out my boy I ain’t gone play with you.”