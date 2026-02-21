Music

NBA YoungBoy Takes Shot at PlaqueBoyMax After Song Critique: 'I Ain't Gone Play With You'

Top apparently didn't want to hear the streamer's thoughts on "HeadTap."

NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. // Plaqueboymax at Billboard Power 100 Presented by VENU at Zouk on January 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images) (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

NBA YoungBoy isn’t in the mood to hear negative opinions about his new song “HeadTap” — at least if those opinions come from PlaqueBoyMax.

On Friday (Feb. 20) Top took a shot at Max with a post on X, following the streamer’s admission while watching the “HeadTap” video that “I don’t like this, I don’t fuck with this,” despite the fact that, lately, “YoungBoy ain’t been missing for me.”

The rapper responded viciously.

“Plaq you a bitch!!” he wrote. “You could’ve been reacted and said you ain’t like that song you just do li hoe shit like a girl sit this one out my boy I ain’t gone play with you.”

Just minutes after YB’s post, Max responded on stream.

“I don’t got nothing to say,” he began. “I’m still going to give my opinion, bro. I fuck with you. I’m not going to apologize. I didn’t do nothing wrong.”

“At the end of the day, I fuck with YB,” Max continued. “I’m still going to play his music… YB, I fuck with you heavy. I just don’t like this song.”

In other YoungBoy news, he recently expressed concern for Nicki Minaj after the “Chun Li” rapper received major blowback for her increasingly public support of President Donald Trump. Minaj fired back at her critics, including by labeling Trump’s political opposition the “DemonCrats” and accusing unspecified popular artists of satanism. At around the same time, after being made the butt of a joke by Trevor Noah during the Golden Globes broadcast, Minaj implied that the comedian is gay.

“@NICKIMINAJ this yo li n***a, idk what’s going on but I love you and I need you,” YB wrote in a post earlier this month.

Like Minaj, YoungBoy has been supportive of Trump, who pardoned the rapper last year. He played on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan for his 2025 album MASA (Make America Slime Again), and told Complex’s Jordan Rose that the title meant to “follow whatever Trump applying. In every way... Enforce whatever Trump's applying. That's it."

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